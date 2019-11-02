The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 8,323 head of cattle selling the week of Oct. 18 to 24, compared to 8,661 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
Compared to the previous reporting period, the slaughter cows were steady to $1 lower and slaughter bulls were mostly steady. The feeder classes weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $4 higher and those over 600 pounds were unevenly steady. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 332,018 head, compared to 344,247 a year ago. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 20% steers, 38% were heifers and 42% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with about 87% cows and 13% were bulls; 7% was replacement cattle with 54% bred cows and 46% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 280 to 299 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (163.37); 15 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (156.26); 26 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 138.00 to 160.00 (149.39); 46 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 131.00 to 155.00 (141.20); 46 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 129.00 to 148.00 (136.06); 60 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (130.91); 94 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 121.00 to 134.00 (127.10); 36 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 119.00 to 132.00 (125.55); 44 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 113.00 to 129.00 (124.54); 28 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 109.00 to 130.00 (121.71); 10 head, 755 to 799 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (116.48). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 215 to 230 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (140.24); 8 head, 251 to 285 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (144.14); 4 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (146.81); 6 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (134.53); 28 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 121.00 to 140.00 (128.44); 53 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 112.00 to 132.00 (124.64); 59 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 137.50 (128.80); 18 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.68); 32 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (117.94); 18 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 104.00 to 119.00 (114.43); 11 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 108.00 to 119.00 (112.37); 8 head, 751 to 795 lbs., 113.00 to 119.00 (116.33); 4 head, 941 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 3, 4 head, 320 to 330 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.28); 6 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 123.00 to 142.50 (132.81); 5 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (117.86); 11 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 100.00 to 140.00 (116.84); 16 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 103.00 to 130.00 (113.71); 14 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 110.00 to 129.00 (123.83); 15 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 100.00 to 126.00 (120.39); 3 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 107.00 to 113.00 (110.01).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 201 to 230 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (129.16); 17 head, 260 to 285 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (124.14); 18 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.24); 36 head, 351 to 390 lbs., 116.00 to 132.00 (123.14); 75 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 114.00 to 128.00 (121.34); 76 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 122.50 (115.28); 82 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 103.00 to 118.00 (108.95); 71 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 116.00 (106.65); 60 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 99.00 to 117.00 (104.22); 35 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 98.00 to 114.00 (103.06); 7 head, 672 lbs., 113.00 value added; 9 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 93.00 to 110.00 (99.19); 3 head, 902 lbs., 84.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 260 to 295 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (118.96); 48 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 107.50 to 120.00 (114.87); 87 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (113.06); 95 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 96.00 to 120.00 (109.87); 135 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 93.00 to 117.50 (107.17); 94 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 90.00 to 115.00 (102.17); 48 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 90.00 to 114.00 (99.80); 32 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 90.00 to 102.00 (97.52); 19 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 89.00 to 100.00 (94.20); 10 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 87.00 to 97.00 (91.29). Medium and large frame 3, 16 head, 250 to 290 lbs., 98.00 to 115.00 (106.78); 38 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 90.00 to 122.50 (106.32); 57 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 85.00 to 115.00 (101.85); 46 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 85.00 to 112.50 (99.68); 75 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 84.00 to 110.00 (98.14); 43 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 84.00 to 109.00 (94.91); 26 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 81.00 to 105.00 (94.65); 14 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 80.00 to 105.00 (92.12); 11 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 82.00 to 87.00 (83.91); 2 head, 700 to 715 lbs., 82.00 to 90.00 (86.04); 4 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (82.52).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 250 to 299 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (157.07); 44 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 135.00 to 160.00 (146.91); 55 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 132.00 to 158.00 (146.28); 66 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 127.00 to 155.00 (139.18); 70 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 117.00 to 140.00 (129.08); 61 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 135.00 (123.57); 52 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 109.00 to 127.00 (114.46); 46 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 108.00 to 125.00 (112.81); 12 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 123.00 (111.24); 10 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 98.00 to 116.00 (104.75); 6 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (107.99). Medium and large frame 2, 19 head, 255 to 290 lbs., 130.00 to 151.00 (143.61); 57 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 148.00 (138.92); 80 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 117.00 to 145.00 (133.64); 94 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 109.00 to 142.50 (126.78); 90 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 107.00 to 129.00 (118.32); 88 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 123.00 (112.05); 76 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 99.00 to 120.00 (106.69); 84 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 95.00 to 115.00 (101.48); 45 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (97.01); 28 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 88.00 to 99.00 (93.38); 13 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 87.00 to 96.00 (92.13). Medium and large frame 3, 10 head, 200 to 235 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (130.07); 25 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 115.00 to 135.00 (123.18); 33 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 110.00 to 140.00 (125.43); 53 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 108.00 to 135.00 (121.49); 65 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 104.00 to 130.00 (115.12); 79 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 96.00 to 120.00 (108.46); 73 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 90.00 to 112.50 (102.40); 34 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 87.00 to 110.00 (98.65); 29 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 84.00 to 107.50 (93.73); 20 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 84.00 to 100.00 (92.50); 7 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 80.00 to 89.00 (84.68).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 1150 to 2065 lbs., 41.00 to 51.00 (47.08) average dressing; 2 head, 1380 to 1735 lbs., 54.00 to 55.00 (54.56) high; 3 head, 1345 to 1565 lbs., 40.00 to 42.00 (40.71) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 244 head, 860 to 1770 lbs., 42.00 to 56.00 (47.93) average; 26 head, 920 to 1735 lbs., 50.00 to 64.00 (56.01) high; 115 head, 845 to 1735 lbs., 36.00 to 48.00 (42.90) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 117 head, 805 to 1545 lbs., 36.00 to 52.00 (42.51) average; 5 head, 875 to 1160 lbs., 50.00 to 54.00 (52.75) high; 121 head, 755 to 1410 lbs., 30.00 to 45.00 (36.97) low. Bulls 1, 40 head, 1001 to 2235 lbs., 65.00 to 84.00 (74.93) average; 1 head, 1345 lbs., 82.00 high; 61 head, 1005 to 2315 lbs., 58.00 to 76.00 (67.13) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 755 to 905 lbs.,56.00 to 66.00 (61.18); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 740 to 1220 lbs., 60.00 to 71.00 (65.22); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 13 head, 985 to 1255 lbs., 50.00 to 75.00 (60.36); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1025 lbs., 72.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 788 to 1065 lbs., 700.00 to 750.00 (728.22); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 856 to 1685 lbs., 800.00 to 910.00 (843.38); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 16 head, 1020 to 1460 lbs., 810.00 to 1000.00 (903.24); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1030 to 1255 lbs., 810.00 to 1025.00 (918.55). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1265 lbs., 50.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 945 to 1585 lbs., 42.00 to 56.00 (48.07); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1275 lbs., 47.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1025 to 1185 lbs., 47.00 to 54.00 (50.75); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 885 to 1020 lbs., 65.00 to 66.00 (65.70); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 68.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 13 head, 715 to 1270 lbs., 540.00 to 780.00 (679.54); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 750 to 1375 lbs., 500.00 to 850.00 (665.06); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 23 head, 860 to 1480 lbs., 585.00 to 880.00 (757.42); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 12 head, 900 to 1255 lbs., 500.00 to 750.00 (608.59); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 900 to 1000 lbs., 560.00 to 660.00 (607.37).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1050 to 1300 lbs., 670.00 to 775.00 (734.90); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1335 lbs., 1175.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 26 head, 1029 to 1440 lbs., 960.00 to 1175.00 (1073.69); 5 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1080 to 1185 lbs., 930.00 to 1150.00 (1061.91). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1150 to 1185 lbs., 1000.00 to 1150.00 (1073.88). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1300 to 1365 lbs., 680.00 to 800.00 (738.54); 5 to 8 years old., open 4 head, 855 to 930 lbs., 710.00 to 720.00 (714.79). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 42 head, 935 to 1380 lbs., 575.00 to 950.00 (782.81); 5 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 905 to 1390 lbs., 700.00 to 825.00 (767.97). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 900 lbs., 860.00. Small frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 13 head, 705 to 919 lbs., 910.00 to 1025.00 (1018.09). Small frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 725 to 730 lbs., 310.00 to 400.00 (355.15). Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 785 to 815 lbs., 550.00 to 640.00 (580.75).
