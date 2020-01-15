The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 9,413 head of cattle selling the week of Jan. 3 to 9, compared to 6,873 head the last reporting period in December, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The report included 7,028 head of feeder cattle, 1,730 head of slaughter cattle and 655 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous report that indicated 5,013 head of feeder cattle, 1,233 head of slaughter cattle and 627 head of replacement cattle. No trends were available due to markets being closed previous two weeks for holidays. The year-to-date receipts totaled 9,463 compared to 8,811 a year ago. The supply included 75% feeder cattle with 16% steers, 45% were heifers and 40% were bulls; 18% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; 7% was replacement cattle with 62% bred cows and 38% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 13%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.