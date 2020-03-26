The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 3,900 head of cattle selling the week of March 13 to 19, compared to 7,825 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 2,539 head of feeder cattle, 988 head of slaughter cattle and 373 head of replacement cattle comapred to the previous week’s report of 5,793 head of feeder cattle, 1,250 head of slaughter cattle and 782 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous reporting period, the slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $3 higher. The feeder classes were mostly selling $5 to $15 lower. The replacement cows were unevenly steady to $2 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 80,791 head compared to 83,611 head a year ago. The supply included 65% feeder cattle with 11% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 38% were heifers and 51% were bulls; 25% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 10% was replacement cattle with 63% bred cows and 37% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 10%.
