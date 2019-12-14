The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 11,979 head of feeder cattle selling the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, compared to 9,595 the last reporting period two weeks ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The report included 9,453 head of feeder cattle, 1,870 head of slaughter cattle and 656 head of replacement cattle compared to 7,598 head of feeder cattle, 1,323 head of slaughter cattle and 674 head of replacement cattle from two weeks ago. Compared to the previous reporting period, no trends were available due to the markets being closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The year-to-date receipts totaled 380,227 head compared to 386,384 head a year ago. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 16% steers, 42% were heifers and 41% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 61% bred cows and 39% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
