The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary reported results of 10,183 head the week of Dec. 6 to 12, compared to 11,979 head on Dec. 2 the previous week, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The report included receipts of 8,275 head of feeder cattle, 1,374 head of slaughter cattle and 534 replacement cattle compared to 9,453 head of feeder cattle, 1,870 head of slaughter cattle and 656 head of replacement cattle the previous week. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher and the slaughter bulls were steady. The feeder classes were unevenly steady to $3 higher. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 390,921 compared to 392,686 a year ago. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 19% steers, 41% were heifers and 40% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 69% bred cows and 31% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
