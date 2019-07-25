The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 7,398 head of cattle selling the week of July 12 to 18, compared to 8,278 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
In comparison to the previous week, the slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 lower and the slaughter bulls were mostly steady. The feeder classes weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $3 lower and those under 600 pounds were unevenly steady with the replacement cows mostly steady. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 19% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 40% were heifers and 41% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; 6 was replacement cattle with 62% bred cows and 38% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 15%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 215 to 240 lbs., 172.00 to 182.00 (176.73); 3 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 155.00 to 163.00 (158.20); 13 head, 355 to 396 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (145.81); 28 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (141.96); 51 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.61); 115 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (134.89); 92 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 125.00 to 141.00 (131.85); 79 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (127.18); 26 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 117.00 to 131.00 (125.32); 10 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (120.04); 22 head, 750 to 765 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (117.86). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 135.00 to 157.50 (143.93); 25 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 130.00 to 156.00 (140.91); 23 head, 405 to 447 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.14); 47 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (131.54); 39 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (128.57); 12 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.08); 34 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (120.33); 6 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (117.27); 9 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (110.20); 5 head, 780 to 799 lbs., 97.00 to 110.00 (102.02). Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 295 lbs., 145.00; 9 head, 335 to 345 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (138.67); 14 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (128.57); 12 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 119.00 to 131.00 (124.49); 12 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (122.84); 16 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.22); 3 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (117.56); 10 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 99.00 to 117.00 (110.45); 4 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.34). Dairy steers, large frame 3, 6 head, 502 lbs., 71.00; 2 head, 563 lbs., 73.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 255 to 280 lbs., 142.50 to 150.00 (146.07); 23 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (133.05); 20 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 125.00 to 141.00 (128.85); 86 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 121.00 to 139.00 (126.71); 86 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 117.00 to 137.00 (123.95); 102 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 114.00 to 127.00 (120.25); 116 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 112.00 to 126.00 (119.08); 22 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (109.71); 12 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (108.69); 3 head, 700 to 705 lbs., 99.00 to 100.00 (99.67); 2 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 103.00 to 110.00 (106.42). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 200 to 225 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (131.06); 18 head, 250 to 290 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (133.08); 19 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (121.79); 93 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 112.00 to 135.00 (122.31); 120 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 108.00 to 127.00 (119.42); 108 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 104.00 to 125.00 (115.83); 103 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 102.00 to 125.00 (113.36); 59 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (108.86); 57 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 98.00 to 112.00 (103.84); 36 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 95.00 to 106.00 (100.44); 6 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 91.00 to 98.00 (95.98). Medium and large frame 3, 4 head, 210 to 220 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.22); 27 head, 250 to 290 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (120.92); 38 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 103.00 to 125.00 (112.54); 73 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (112.28); 89 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 98.00 to 120.00 (109.54); 73 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 95.00 to 118.00 (107.93); 48 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (104.75); 21 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 90.00 to 108.00 (95.32); 12 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 90.00 to 102.50 (94.40); 4 head, 660 to 685 lbs., 80.00 to 93.00 (86.29); 3 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 88.00 to 90.00( 89.01).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 150.00 to 167.50 (158.47); 21 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 147.00 to 166.00 (158.44); 29 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 136.00 to 160.00 (149.92); 41 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (138.81); 71 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (132.84); 49 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (130.14); 88 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 117.00 to 132.00 (124.48); 28 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (120.54); 9 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (118.00); 4 head, 700 to 720 lbs., 107.00 to 112.00 (109.50). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 200 to 230 lbs., 162.00 to 167.00 (163.87); 20 head, 255 to 290 lbs., 140.00 to 164.00 (152.78); 48 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 155.00 (141.98); 92 head, 350 to 392 lbs., 124.00 to 148.00 (136.18); 99 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 122.00 to 138.00 (129.07); 153 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 117.00 to 134.00 (125.02); 143 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (121.70); 79 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 105.00 to 123.00 (116.05); 79 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 104.00 to 120.00 (111.85); 20 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 104.00 to 116.00 (110.24); 7 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.69); 6 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 91.00 to 106.00 (96.66). Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 225 to 239 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (137.57); 22 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (136.66); 31 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (129.74); 61 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 115.00 to 135.00 (125.39); 89 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (119.36); 100 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 104.00 to 126.00 (116.02); 53 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 98.00 to 117.00 (110.23); 16 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 94.00 to 114.00 (105.82); 31 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 90.00 to 115.00 (103.61); 10 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 90.00 to 107.00 (97.67); 8 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 93.00 to 102.00 (96.64); 2 head, 765 to 795 lbs., 96.00 to 100.00 (97.96).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 24 head, 1205 to 2020 lbs.,. 52.00 to 65.00 (58.34) average; 9 head, 1345 to 1670 lbs., 46.00 to 58.00 (52.31) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 206 head, 855 to 1815 lbs., 53.00 to 68.00 (59.16) average; 46 head, 880 to 1870 lbs., 61.00 to 75.00 (65.05) high; 116 head, 850 to 1600 lbs., 46.00 to 60.00 (53.77) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 127 head, 810 to 1600 lbs., 45.00 to 59.00 (52.70) average; 2 head, 1010 to 1095 lbs., 58.00 to 59.00 (58.52) high; 64 head, 800 to 1380 lbs., 35.00 to 52.00 (45.46) low. Bulls 1, 42 head, 1000 to 2155 lbs., 78.00 to 92.00 (84.83) average; 13 head, 1140 to 2035 lbs., 90.00 to 99.00 (94.14) high; 31 head, 1010 to 2160 lbs., 65.00 to 83.00 (76.14) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 9 head, 775 to 1090 lbs., 54.00 to 86.00 (69.11); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 25 head, 820 to 1595 lbs., 51.00 to 82.00 (60.05); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 940 to 1225 lbs., 57.00 to 83.00 (71.91). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 1010 to 1165 lbs., 850.00 to 975.00 (882.98); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1165 to 1295 lbs., 850.00 to 925.00 (885.52); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1030 lbs., 1000.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 825 to 1330 lbs., 800.00 to 1000.00 (836.03); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1010 to 1105 lbs., 880.00 to 900.00 (889.55). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 970 to 1125 lbs., 54.00 to 65.00 (60.15); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1090 to 1360 lbs., 58.00 to 69.00 (63.98); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1260 to 1450 lbs., 59.00 to 66.00 (63.02). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 900 to 1030 lbs., 560.00 to 840.00 (665.02); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 800 to 1360 lbs., 610.00 to 825.00 (730.05); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 11 head, 1025 to 1385 lbs., 700.00 to 900.00 (807.96); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 900 to 905 lbs., 425.00 to 450.00 (437.53); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 25 head, 805 to 1305 lbs., 510.00 to 775.00 (635.91); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 960 to 1395 lbs., 670.00 to 825.00 (778.53).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 935 to 1320 lbs., 1000.00 to 1150.00 (1044.00). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1000 to 1115 lbs., 750.00 to 850.00 (797.28); 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 865 to 1055 lbs., 800.00 to 1000.00 (905.14). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 44 head, 755 to 1315 lbs., 475.00 to 975.00 (777.93); 5 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 705 to 955 lbs., 825.00 to 975.00 (889.24). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1100 lbs., 860.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 875 to 900 lbs., 875.00 to 900.00 (887.32). Small frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 845 lbs., 875.00. Small frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 630 to 890 lbs., 470.00 to 650.00 (570.59). Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 800 lbs., 700.00.
