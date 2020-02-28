The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary reported receipts of 5,673 head of cattle selling the week of Feb. 14 to 20, compared to 5,838 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total for the latest reporting period included 4,238 head of feeder cattle, 976 head of slaughter cattle and 459 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous reporting period of 4,423 head of feeder cattle, 1,082 head of slaughter cattle and 333 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous reporting period, the slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher, the slaughter bulls were selling $3 to $6 higher. The feeder classes weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $3 higher and those under 600 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher. The replacement cows were steady to $3 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 54,026 head compared to 50,760 head a year ago, The supply included 75% feeder cattle with 20% steers, 47% were heifers and 33% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; 8% was replacement cattle with 49% bred cows and 51% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 12%.
