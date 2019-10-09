The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 8,515 head of cattle selling the period of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, compared to 9,470 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
In comparison to the previous reporting period, the slaughter cows and bulls were trading steady to $3 lower. The feeder classes were selling unevenly steady. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 305,600 compared to 319,458 a year ago. The supply included 77% feeder cattle with 15% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 45% were heifers and 40% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; 7% was replacement cattle with 67% bred cows and 33% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 351 to 390 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (153.33); 7 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (131.72); 39 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 141.00 (128.49); 49 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (122.09); 89 head, 555 to 596 lbs., 112.00 to 132.00 (120.57); 26 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (122.97); 28 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 126.00 (120.27); 28 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 109.00 to 125.00 (117.18); 2 head, 756 to 760 lbs., 112.50 to 114.00 (113.25). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 260 to 265 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.52); 2 head, 310 to 330 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.97); 6 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 122.00 to 140.00 (131.49); 39 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (122.72); 36 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 114.00 to 126.00 (120.58); 22 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 131.00 (120.26); 19 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (116.27); 18 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 109.00 to 125.00 (115.50); 6 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 122.00 (115.27); 4 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (108.15); 3 head, 790 to 795 lbs., 103.00 to 107.00 (105.66). Medium and large frame 3, 2 head. 265 to 285 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.45); 11 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 105.00 to 144.00 (113.10); 19 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 102.00 to 137.00 (115.45); 15 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 100.00 to 134.00 (117.89); 27 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 100.00 to 128.00 (115.11); 4 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 103.00 to 115.00 (109.92); 11 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 106.00 to 119.00 (111.63); 2 head, 790 to 795 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (95.02). Dairy steers, Large frame 3, 8 head, 621 lbs., 65.00; 6 head, 703 lbs., 63.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 117.00 to 122.50 (120.08); 20 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (122.94); 54 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 111.00 to 125.00 (116.76); 28 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 106.00 to 121.00 (113.59); 83 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (106.61); 78 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 99.00 to 117.75 (108.42); 51 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 96.00 to 112.50 (104.69); 1 head, 610 lbs., 113.00 replacement; 36 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 93.00 to 111.00 (104.72); 12 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 94.00 to 105.00 (99.21); 8 head, 760 to 795 lbs., 90.00 to 101.00 (97.50). Medium and large frame 2, 24 head, 251 to 295 lbs., 112.00 to 138.00 (123.00); 68 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 104.00 to 130.00 (113.17); 91 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 100.00 to 122.50 (113.61); 103 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 95.00 to 125.00 (109.55); 116 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 95.00 to 121.00 (105.97); 123 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 90.00 to 116.00 (104.23); 94 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 88.00 to 110.00 (89.92); 64 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 86.00 to 111.00 (99.54); 26 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 86.00 to 100.00 (93.25); 12 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 85.00 to 100.00 (91.24). Medium and large 3, 48 head, 200 to 247 lbs., 95.00 to 111.00 (107.58); 41 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 100.00 to 130.00 (109.38); 31 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 95.00 to 120.00 (107.04); 62 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 90.00 to 118.00 (105.41); 88 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 90.00 to 115.00 (100.57); 84 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 82.00 to 113.00 (99.60); 66 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 80.00 to 110.00 (95.40); 30 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 89.00 to 104.00 (99.06); 26 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 80.00 to 98.00 (88.47); 6 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 80.00 to 95.00 (88.91); 3 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 89.00 to 90.00 (89.32).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 210 to 247 lbs., 147.00 to 162.00 (149.27); 25 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 142.00 to 160.00 (150.27); 43 head, 301 to 345 lbs., 138.00 to 158.00 (145.19); 42 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (137.13); 22 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 126.00 to 145.00 (133.49); 32 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 118.00 to 139.00 (124.12); 30 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 127.00 (118.00); 16 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 109.00 to 121.00 (113.63); 30 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 103.00 to 122.50 (112.43); 15 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 100.00 to 122.00 (111.06); 3 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 107.50 to 112.50 (109.95). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 205 to 240 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (140.54); 28 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 126.00 to 148.00 (139.37); 43 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 125.00 to 146.00 (134.92); 66 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (130.72); 73 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 110.00 to 134.00 (120.83); 92 head, 450 to 495lbs., 109.00 to 128.00 (118.30); 76 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 100.00 to 123.00 (110.28); 77 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 90.00 to 121.00 (105.35); 75 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 90.00 to 115.00 (101.25); 39 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 90.00 to 112.00 (101.01); 22 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 89.00 to 105.00 (96.11). Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 210 to 245 lbs., 110.00 to 137.00 (120.06); 28 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 110.00 to 145.00 (126.90); 42 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 117.00 to 140.00 (125.67); 65 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 107.00 to 135.00 (118.61); 69 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 100.00 to 127.00 (112.63); 78 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 95.00 to 119.00 (106.54); 89 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 90.00 to 117.50 (102.42); 66 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 85.00 to 110.00 (97.83); 33 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 85.00 to 104.00 (93.32); 27 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 80.00 to 103.00 (89.87); 13 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 80.00 to 99.00 (90.43); 8 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 80.00 to 95.00 86.(88).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 48 head, 1200 to 1850 lbs., 42.00 to 54.00 (47.62) average dressing; 27 head, 1315 to 1910 lbs., 39.00 to 48.00 (44.07) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 296 head, 845 to 1920 lbs., 41.00 to 55.00 (47.32) average; 42 head, 915 to 1695 lbs., 50.00 to 62.00 (53.81) high; 193 head, 850 to 1860 lbs., 33.00 to 47.00 (42.07) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 108 head, 745 to 1430 lbs., 37.00 to 52.00 (42.78) average; 3 head, 840 to 1020 lbs., 45.00 to 48.00 (46.65) high; 125 head, 800 to 1590 lbs., 30.00 to 45.00 (36.88) low. Bulls 1, 52 head, 1005 to 2195 lbs., 68.00 to 81.00 (74.55) average; 6 head, 1530 to 2140 lbs., 78.00 to 83.00 (80.83) high; 37 head, 1155 to 2190 lbs., 60.00 to 75.00 (67.60) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 775 to 1080 lbs., 43.00 t0 80.00 (61.88); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 855 to 1370 lbs., 65.00 to 80.00 (68.05); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 870 to 1305 lbs., 48.00 to 92.00 (62.51). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 750 to 1125 lbs., 650.00 to 740.00 (701.88); 2 to 8 yers old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 1110 to 1550 lbs., 730.00 to 890.00 (802.30); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1150 to 1375 lbs., 760.00 to 900.00 (821.72); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 945 to 1485 lbs., 620.00 to 825.00 (701.16); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 825.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 715 to 995 lbs., 54.00 to 57.00 (55.25); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 930 to 1170 lbs., 59.00 to 64.00 (61.42); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 820 to 1100 lbs., 59.00 to 63.00 (60.54). Bred cows, medium and large frame 2 to 3, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 10 head. 645 to 985 lbs., 530.00 to 860.00 (672.50); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 27 head, 770 to 1380 lbs., 530.00 to 850.00 (646.96); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 25 head, 735 to 1501 lbs., 580.00 to 900.00 (677.47); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 17 head, 900 to 1440 lbs., 420.00 to 700.00 (561.80); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1115 to 1290 lbs., 500.00 to 700.00 (619.45).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1500 lbs., 1100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 lbs., 1025.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1110 to 1235 lbs., 1175.00 to 1300.00 (1234.17). Medium and large frame 2 to with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1105 to 1225 lbs., 700.00 to 920.00 (746.19); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 825 lbs., 750.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 19 head, 1000 to 1270 lbs., 700.00 to 1050.00 (778.52); 5 to 8 years old, open, 14 head, 965 to 1275 lbs., 580.00 to 970.00 (817.06). Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1225 to 1240 lbs., 950.00 to 1010.00 (980.18); 5 to 8 yers old, open, 2 head, 800 lbs., 850.00. Small and medium frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 820 lbs., 675.00. Small frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf 2 to 8 years old, open, 10 head, 600 to 805 lbs., 430.00 to 675.00 (540.81). Small frame 2 to 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 600 to 925 lbs., 620.00 to 800.00 (711.29).
