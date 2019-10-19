The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 9,211 head of cattle selling the week of Oct. 4 to 10 compared to 8,515 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The feeder classes weighing under 600 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $5 higher and those over 600 pounds were unevenly steady to $3 higher and the replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 314,879 compared to 325,731 a year ago. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 18% steers, 40% were heifers and 42% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 2% stock cows, 63% were bred cows and 35% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 305 to 330 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (152.18); 5 head, 351 to 385 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (150.56); 23 head, 400 to 445 419 132.00 to 145.00 (138.36); 47 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 142.00 (130.93); 71 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (127.65); 56 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 116.00 to 136.00 (128.24); 103 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 116.00 to 131.00 (124.21); 8 head, 644 lbs., 136.00 value added; 67 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 112.00 to 130.00 (123.94); 30 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (121.93); 8 head, 750 to 775 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (115.87); 4 head, 810 to 835 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (120.92). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 300 to 330 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.38); 20 head, 355 to 399 lbs., 121.00 to 140.00 (132.92); 42 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 115.00 to 135.00 (126.89); 22 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 113.00 to 129.00 (122.08); 40 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (122.14); 27 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (117.65); 24 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 105.00 to 119.00 (112.91); 9 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 104.00 to 118.00 (110.26); 2 head, 710 to 735 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (111.53); 5 head, 799 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (119.40). Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 250 to 260 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.02); 2 head, 325 to 335 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.46); 19 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (117.67); 9 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (111.65); 2 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 100.00 to 101.00 (100.51); 6 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 105.00 to 118.00 (111.70); 4 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (110.99); 2 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.51); 2 head, 655 to 660 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (100.02); 2 head, 735 to 745 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.99).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 300 to 344 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (122.36); 25 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (121.98); 45 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 113.00 to 127.00 (118.09); 20 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (113.20); 47 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 103.00 to 121.00 (109.76); 57 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (106.82); 16 head, 554 lbs., 120.00 value added; 68 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 98.00 to 113.00 (105.27); 6 head, 600 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (116.50) value added; 46 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 93.00 to 109.00 (102.13); 1 head, 670 lbs., 114.00 replacement; 1 head, 650 lbs., 126.00 value added; 18 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 95.00 to 106.00 (98.92); 2 head, 730 to 735 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.50) value added; 15 headed, 755 to 795 lbs., 90.00 to 103.00 (97.02). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 260 to 295 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (114.89); 61 head, 301 to 345 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (116.38); 75 head, 350 to 395 lbs.,105.00 to 122.00 (113.08); 120 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 97.00 to 120.00 (110.52); 121 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 96.00 to 116.00 (106.83); 116 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 95.00 to 113.00 (104.67); 118 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 90.00 to 111.00 (103.41); 75 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 86.00 to 107.00 (98.05); 15 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 89.00 to 102.00 (96.27); 4 head, 725 to 745 lbs., 85.00 to 91.00 (88.73); 3 head, 755 to 799 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (91.60). Medium and large frame 3, 6 head, 210 to 240 lbs., 107.00 to 130.00 (115.87); 8 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 105.00 to 118.00 (111.09); 56 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 90.00 to 115.00 (104.99); 69 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 90.00 to 110.00 (102.23); 78 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 88.00 to 112.00 (98.59); 68 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 85.00 to 110.00 (97.54); 71 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 80.00 to 105.00 (95.04); 28 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 80.00 to 100.00 (91.21); 17 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 84.00 to 98.00 (91.57); 7 head, 660 to 675 lbs., 80.00 to 90.00 (83.23); 4 head, 720 to 725 lbs., 88.00 to 93.00 (90.49).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 200 to 235 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (145.71); 25 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 140.00 to 164.00 (154.79); 44 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 137.00 to 160.00 (148.67); 56 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 135.00 to 154.00 (142.23); 24 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (133.65); 38 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (126.73); 33 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (121.35); 1 head, 505 lbs., 134.00 value added; 43 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 109.00 to 125.00 (114.69); 37 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 107.00 to 122.00 (111.43); 57 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 103.00 to 117.00 (108.27); 21 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 102.00 to 116.00 (105.99); 8 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 102.00 to 115.00 (107.63). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 220 to 245 lbs., 130.00 to 155.00 (141.51); 37 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 127.00 to 152.00 (139.67); 52 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 151.00 (137.08); 82 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 110.00 to 142.50 (130.85); 106 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 115.00 to 136.00 (122.42); 84 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 106.00 to 122.50 (113.51); 88 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 103.00 to 119.00 (109.90); 75 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 95.00 to 112.00 (104.17); 75 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 92.50 to 111.00 (100.39); 43 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 88.00 to 105.00 (96.93); 18 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 85.00 to 104.00 (94.19); 10 head, 755 to 795 766 lbs., 82.50 to 100.00 (91.64). Medium and large frame 3, 6 head, 225 to 245 lbs.,105.00 to 130.00 (121.75); 26 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 110.00 to 140.00 (124.34); 43 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 110.00 to 136.00 (121.34); 77 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 102.50 to 130.00 (117.00); 82 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 100.00 to 126.00 (110.51); 71 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 94.00 to 115.00 (105.49); 74 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 91.00 to 114.00 (101.30); 63 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 87.00 to 106.00 (95.41); 31 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 85.00 to 102.50 (93.63); 11 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 80.00 to 97.00 (86.55); 8 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 85.00 to 94.00 (90.15); 5 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 81.00 to 90.00 (85.63).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 1215 to 1910 lbs., 42.00 to 53.00 (46.72) average dressing; 9 head, 1215 to 1640 lbs., 36.00 to 45.00 (40.61) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 328 head, 835 to 1735 lbs., 41.00 to 58.00 (46.91) average; 49 head, 855 to 1695 lbs., 49.00 to 63.00 (52.50 high; 161 head, 830 to 1645 lbs., 34.00 to 50.00 (41.88) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 116 head, 805 to 1375 lbs., 36.00 to 50.00 (44.23) average; 128 head, 795 to 1440 lbs., 30.00 to 44.00 (36.96) low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.