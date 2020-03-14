The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 7,623 head of cattle selling the week of Feb. 28 to March 5, compared to 6,765 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The receipts included 5,954 head of feeder cattle, 1,182 head of slaughter cattle and 487 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 5,143 head of feeder cattle, 1,202 head of slaughter cattle and 420 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The feeder classes were unevenly steady. The replacement cows steady to $3 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 68,824 compared to 64,327 a year ago.The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 26% steers, 47% were heifers and 26% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 53% bred cows and 48% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 12%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.