The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 5,838 head of cattle selling the week of Feb. 7 to 13, compared to 7,768 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agricuture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 4,423 head of feeder cattle, 1,082 head of slaughter cattle and 333 head of replacement cattle. The previous week included 6,035 head of feeder cattle, 1,253 head of slaughter cattle and 480 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the prevoius week, the slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The feeder classes weighing over 600 pounds were unevenly steady and those under 600 pounds were steady to $3 higher. The replacement cows were mostly steady to $2 higher. The year-to-date receipts totaled 47,713 compared to 44,060 a year ago. The supply included 76% feeder cattle with 20% steers, 44% were heifers and 36% were bulls; 19% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 60% bred cows, 1% were bred heifers and 40% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
