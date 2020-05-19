The Georgia weekly livestock auction summary reported 6,081 head of cattle selling the week ending May 7, compared to 7,261 head on April 27 and 8,020 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Georgia Department of Agriculture Market News, Thomasville, Georgia.
The total included 4,899 head of feeder cattle, 710 head of slaughter cattle and 472 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 5,746 head of feeder cattle, 1,146 head of slaughter cattle and 368 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 6,021 head of feeder cattle, 1,312 head of slaughter cattle and 687 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the slaughter cows were selling $2 to $3 higher and the slaughter bulls were steady to $1 higher. The feeder steers and heifers were unevenly steady and the feeder bulls were steady to $3 lower. The replacement cows were mostly steady. The year-to-date receipts totaled 116,943 compared to 142,654 a year ago. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 21% steers, 40% were heifers and 39% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 64% bred cows and 36% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
