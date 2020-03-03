Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,802 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 28, compared to 4,218 head on Feb. 21 and 5,480 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing from 600 to 800 pounds were selling $3 to $8 lower and feeder heifers weighing from 550 to 750 pounds were selling from $2 to instances of $10 lower. The flesh conditions ranged from light fleshed, hay fed cattle to moderate plus and back grounded cattle ready for a feed yard. The best demand was for the greener, hay fed cattle suited for a summer grazing program. Several long strings of reputation cattle from long time producers offered buyers the opportunity to purchase multiple loads of one owner cattle. There was plenty of consignments of part loads and packages available. Warmer temperature in the area are making for some muddy roads and pen conditions, causing a few cancellations. The market held up better today then most expected, considering the beating the markets have been through this week. The supply included: 100% feeder cattle with 35% steers and 65% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 433 lbs., 185.00; 12 head, 501 lbs., 178.00; 201 head, 567 to 594 lbs., 162.00 to 179.00 (174.75); 103 head, 611 to 645 lbs., 158.50 to 160.00 (158.94); 314 head, 668 to 697 lbs., 145.50 to 158.50 (157.27); 153 head, 711 to 745 lbs., 132.50 to 153.00 (146.36); 467 head, 751 to 795 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (141.03); 71 head, 923 lbs., 126.00. Large frame 1, 25 head, 1053 lbs., 116.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 541 lbs., 144.00; 224 head, 557 to 592 lbs., 145.00 to 154.50 (147.56); 111 head, 559 lbs., 166.00 thin fleshed; 204 head, 605 to 748 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (144.29); 33 head, 642 lbs., 169.00 replacement; 638 head, 658 to 699 lbs., 124.00 to 141.50 (136.51); 85 head, 663 lbs., 152.00 replacement; 75 head, 725 to 740 lbs., 124.50 to 125.50 (125.42); 161 head, 722 to 745 lbs., 127.50 to 130.00 (126.81) replacement; 556 head, 785 to 791 lbs., 124.50 to 127.00 (125.68); 295 head, 751 to 782 lbs., 129.50 to 139.00 (133.57) replacement; 69 head, 804 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 519 lbs., 133.00.
