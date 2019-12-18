Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 8,487 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 13 and 8,089 head on Dec. 6, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing from 450 to 599 pounds were steady to $2 higher, the 600- to 649-pound steers were selling $4 to $6 lower and those 650 to 699 pounds were selling $3 to $4 higher. The heifer calves weighing 400 to 549 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher, those 550 to 599 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower and those 600 to 650 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The demand was good for calves with a very good demand for yearlings that included a string of fancy spayed heifers. The market was active with buyers being aggressive at time to get multiple loads of one owner cattle. Many long strings of fully preconditioned and long time weaned calves were available with a few consignments straight off the cow. Plenty of part loads and packages were available to make loads as well. The flesh condition ranged from really green hay fed calves to long time weaned calves that were moderate to moderate plus flesh condition. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%. This was the last feeder cattle auction for 2019. The next feeder cattle auction will be Jan. 3.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 63 head, 427 to 443 lbs., 175.00 to 199.00 (188.90); 362 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 172.50 to 191.00 (183.08); 641 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 163.00 to 179.50 (171.99); 1558 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 150.00 to 172.00 (164.84); 36 head, 564 to 567 lbs., 153.00 to 158.00 (153.98) full; 982 head, 607 to 647 lbs., 149.00 to 175.00 (163.04); 164 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 144.50 to 153.00 (148.5) fleshy; 51 head, 601 to 634 lbs., 144.00 to 14800 (147.01) full; 1111 head, 656 to 689 lbs., 148.50 to 166.50 (162.08); 73 head, 651 to 689 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.38) full; 554 head, 701 to 749 lbs.,144.00 to 164.00 (159.12); 161 head, 770 to 799 lbs., 143.50 to 145.00 (153.03); 10 head, 876 lbs., 141.50; 7 head, 943 lbs., 145.00; 7 head, 954 lbs., 142.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 24 head, 565 to 568 lbs., 146.00; 21 head, 629 lbs., 146.00; 12 head, 658 lbs., 134.00 full. Large frame 1, 60 head, 1018 lbs., 150.50; 9 head, 1147 l bs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 397 lbs., 163.00; 74 head, 407 to 442 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (161.37); 429 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 145.00 to 169.50 (157.95); 433 head, 508 to 544 lbs., 142.00 to 158.50 (152.33); 100 head, 544 lbs.,160.00 replacement; 340 head, 554 to 558 lbs., 135.00 to 146.50 (140.78); 164 head, 564 to 573 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (150.95) replacement; 145 head, 603 to 639 lbs., 131.50 to 146.50 (142.83); 86 head, 623 lbs., 147.50 replacement; 80 head, 656 to 696 lbs., 136.00 to 146.50 (145.00); 35 head, 747 lbs., 148.00; 29 head, 770 lbs., 131.50; 50 head, 800 lbs., 150.00; 19 head, 858 to 894 lbs., 141.00 t0 141.50 (141.35); 86 head, 956 to 994 lbs., 131.50 to 146.25 (141.55); 165 head, 978 lbs., 151.75 fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 346 lbs., 142.00; 19 head, 722 lbs., 132.00. Large frame 1, 57 head, 1058 to 1084 lbs., 135.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.