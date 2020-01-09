Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,927 head of feeder cattle selling Jan. 3, compared to 8,487 head on Dec. 13 and 5,034 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Recent price comparisons were not available as the last sale was three weeks ago. There was a steady to higher undertones on steers with higher to much higher undertones at times on heifers. There was good to very good demand for this nice offering of very high quality, attractive, steers and heifers. Many full loads and multiple load lots were offered and buyers were quick to take all the loads when offered the chance to buy multiple loads, which made for a fast paced auction. Most consignments were long time weaned and in a light to moderate flesh condition. The market was very active as there were many buyers on the seats ready to buy cattle, especially as they could make full feedyard pens of cattle from a single ranch. There were several cancellations as there were many snow blocked roads and now many muddy roads that made it impossible to get cattle loaded and shipped to town. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 73% steers, 27% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 425 lbs., 181.00; 44 head, 497 lbs., 175.00; 49 head, 513 to 547 lbs., 165.00 to 171.00 (168.38); 107 head, 566 to 597 lbs., 165.50 to 170.00 (168.47); 787 head, 605 to 637 lbs., 159.50 to 173.50 (166.10); 11 head, 630 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 146 head, 659 to 666 lbs., 152.00 to 163.50 (159.80); 1112 head, 706 to 745 lbs., 143.50 to 167.50 (159.65); 434 head, 751 to 777 lbs., 152.00 to 154.50 (153.44); Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 388 lbs., 183.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 90 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 148.00 to 159.00 (154.19); 48 head, 520 to 529 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (144.41); 170 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (161.18( fancy; 196 head, 559 to 573 lbs., 141.50 to 155.00 (151.62); 82 head, 582 lbs., 161.50 161.50 fancy; 104 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 144.00 to 147.50 (147.07);149 head, 668 to 679 lbs., 162.50 fancy; 156 head, 704 to 714 lbs., 142.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 544 lbs., 162.00.
