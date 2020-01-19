Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,566 head of feeder cattle selling Jan. 10 compared to 3,927 head on Jan. 3 and 6,468 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing from 550 pounds to 699 pounds were steady to $3 higher and 700- to 749-pound steers were steady to $4 lower. The feeder heifers were steady to $2 higher. There was no comparison made on yearlings due to the limited number offered. There was good to very good demand for the offerings of high quality feeder cattle. There wre many full loads and multiple load lots of one owner cattle. The cattle were long time weaned and in light flesh to moderate flesh condition. The market was very active with many buyers on the seats looking to buy cattle. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 46% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 42 head, 461 to 498 lbs.,, 152.00 to 184.00 (172.94); 326 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 172.00 to 190.50 (189.17); 202 head, 554 to 593 lbs., 161.50 to 174.50 (173.10); 248 head, 603 to 639 lbs., 162.00 to 173.50 (168.53); 655 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 157.00 to 168.50 (163.88); 309 head, 700 to 727 lbs., 151.50 to 156.50 (154.25); 27 head, 708 lbs., 145.50 fleshy; 6 head, 704 lbs., 136.00 full; 71 head, 759 lbs., 146.00; 197 head, 808 to 840 lbs., 149.50 to 153.50 (152.13); 166 head, 867 lbs., 151.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 472 lbs., 146.00; 16 head, 541 lbs., 139.00; 24 head, 568 to 596 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.76); 26 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 142.50 to 151.00 (148.26).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 407 to 433 lbs., 159.00 to 160.00 (159.55); 81 head, 456 to 491 lbs., 151.00 to 161.50 (154.64); 283 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 165.00 (159.06); 495 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (153.77); 10 head, 563 lbs., 164.50 replacement; 199 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (143.97); 89 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 135.50 to 142.00 (141.12); 295 head, 706 to 749 lbs., 136.00 to 140.50 (139.56); 322 head, 704 to 725 lbs., 142.00 to 146.50 (144.65) replacement; 11 head, 968 to 976 lbs., 124.50 to 125.00 (124.73). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 396 lbs., 154.00; 6 head, 492 lbs., 142.00; 50 head, 511 lbs., 138.00; 9 head, 787 lbs., 116.00. Large frame 1, 6 head, 1092 lbs., 124.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 661 lbs., 135.50.
