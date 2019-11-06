Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 7,309 head of feeder cattle on Nov. 1, compared to 8,392 head a year ago, USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous sale, the yearling steers had limited numbers to get a good comparison. The yearling heifers weighing from 850 to 899 pounds were selling $6 to $10 higher and those 950 to 999 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher. Overall, it was a stronger yearling market that was met with a very good demand. The best comparison was on steer calves that were from 450 to 700 pounds and the market was steady to $3 higher. The heifer calves from 550 lto 649 pounds were steady to $2 higher. There was a good buyer demand for calves with overall stronger undertones. The market improved as the sale progressed. All the feeder cattle were in attractive flesh conditions as they were coming right off grass. There were multiple loads of one owner cattle in both the yearling and calves that were available. Many part loads and packages made up the balance of the sale. The weather conditions continue to improve in the region allowing producers to get cattle to market or prepare to put cattle in the feed yard. The supply included 0% feeder cattle with 53% steers and 47% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 41%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 343 lbs., 198.00; 17 head, 365 to 371 lbs., 183.00 to 189.00 (185.87); 65 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 180.00 to 204.00 (188.83); 401 head, 458 to 488 lbs., 169.00 to 188.00 (183.63); 759 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 158.00 to 177.50 (166.94); 1043 head, 553 to 579 lbs., 158.00 to 166.50 (162.63); 1120 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 150.50 to 162.00 (156.35); 230 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (152.04); 37 head, 709 to 720 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (149.44); 53 head, 787 to 790 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (152.86); 60 head, 836 to 848 lbs., 152.50 to 159.00 (155.10); 5 head, 1020 lbs., 131.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 330 lbs., 183.00; 5 head, 425 lbs., 160.00; 11 head, 493 to 495 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.55); 11 head 493 to 495 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.55); 16 head, 561 to 579 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (147.87). Medium and large frame 2, 19 head, 417 lbs., 165.00. Large frame 1, 6 head, 125.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 90 head, 364 to 395 lbs., 162.00 to 176.00 (167.47); 76 head, 402 to 445 lbs., 141.50 to 158.00 (153.86); 405 head, 457 to 491 lbs., 140.50 to 158.00 (153.10); 113 head, 494 lbs., 157.00 replacement; 547 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 136.00 to 154.00 (146.87); 573 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (143.21); 89 head, 553 lbs., 150.00 replacement; 234 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 140.00 to 144.50 (141.94); 71 head, 722 lbs., 148.50; 253 head, 758 to 789 lbs., 145.00 to 150.25 (147.17); 125 head, 803 to 849 lbs., 144.25 to 150.75 (147.66); 189 head, 854 to 898 lbs., 148.50 to 151.75 (150.66); 7 head, 870 lbs., 135.50 full; 14 head, 918 lbs., 139.75; 389 head, 980 to 996 lbs., 133.50 to 140.50 (139.61); 10 head, 1060 to 1074 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.79). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 492 lbs., 136.00; 8 head, 576 lbs., 133.00; 136 head, 675 lbs., 141.50. Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 688 lbs., 132.00. Large frame 1, 61 head, 1005 lbs., 139.25; 17 head, 1095 lbs., 129.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.