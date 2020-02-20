Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,901 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 14, compared to 2,558 head on Jan. 31 and 5,979 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
No sale was conducted the previous week so comparisons were made from two weeks ago. The feeder steers weighing 551 to 600 pounds were selling $5 to $8 higher; those 601 to 650 pounds were steady to $4 lower; 651 to 750 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The feeder heifers weighing from 551 to 600 pounds were steady; 601 to 650 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher; those 651 to 700 pounds were steady. There was very good demand with lots of buyers in the seats, which made for a very active market. The flesh conditions ranged from light fleshed hay fed calves to moderate plus back grounded calves. The best demand was seen for the light fleshed calves suitable to go to grass this summer. Several long strings of calves enrolled in the non-hormone treated cattle program were marked value added. The bitter cold temperatures and strong winds this past week still caused some issues for transportation of livestock in the area. Several strings of fancy replacement heifers were in the auction. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 45% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 441 lbs., 210.00; 13 head, 468 to 470 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (180.40); 175 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 176.00 to 198.00 (193.62); 62 head, 515 lbs., 203.50 fancy; 19 head, 520 to 544 lbs., 174.00 to 174.50 (174.36) fleshy; 150 head, 562 to 598 lbs., 169.00 to 186.00 (181.05); 9 head, 582 lbs., 157.00 full; 30 head, 554 lbs., 193.50 thin fleshed; 185 head, 613 to 639 lbs., 166.00 to 168.00 (167.66); 373 head, 652 to 699 lbs., 149.00 to 162.50 (157.33); 436 head, 651 to 677 lbs, 169.00 to 174.00 (170.74) NHTC; 404 head, 706 to 746 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (155.82); 233 head, 721 to 733 lbs., 165.00 to 168.50 (1677.36) NHTC; 287 head, 750 to 789 lbs., 146.00 to 152.50 (150.46); 349 head, 776 to 794 lbs., 153.50 to 158.50 (154.58) NHTC; 275 head, 816 to 830 lbs., 143.75 to 149.00 (147.35); 138 head, 847 lbs., 149.00 NHTC; 12 head, 873 lbs., 135.50 NHTC.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 34 head, 416 to 419 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (165.12); 90 head, 454 to 489 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00 (159.23); 237 head, 512 to 548 lbs., 152.00 to 170.00 (166.98); 285 head, 561 to 595 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (158.66); 437 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 142.00 to 161.50 (154.34); 162 head, 634 lbs., 161.50 value added; 422 head, 650 to 683 lbs., 141.00 to 148.50 (146.40); 84 head, 662 lbs., 152.50 replacement; 140 head, 705 lbs., 149.50; 497 head, 702 to 730 lbs., 148.00 to 160.50 (155.49) replacement; 70 head, 762 to 769 lbs., 134.00 to 139.50 (137.92); 111 head, 756 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.68) replacement; 64 head, 858 lbs., 142.00 replacement.
