Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,372 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 17, compared to 4,566 head on Jan. 10 and 2,967 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly steady to $2 lower and the feeder heifers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The supply of cattle for the sale was shortened up with a winter storm moving through the area. The cattle that made it to town were fully preconditioned, home-raised and most in the light to moderate flesh conditions. It was a very active market with most of the usual order buyers present looking to buy cattle. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers and 47% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 438 to 447 lbs., 180.00 to 187.00 (181.50); 18 head, 453 lbs., 175.00; 29 head, 505 to 534 lbs., 164.00 to 185.00 (167.46); 117 head, 579 to 597 lbs., 171.00 to 176.00 (174.31); 293 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 152.50 to 169.00 (162.91); 322 head, 660 to 678 lbs., 156.00 to 164.00 (162.51); 337 head, 700 to 737 lbs., 149.50 to 161.00 (156.75); 73 head, 829 lbs., 148.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 554 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 38 head, 405 to 427 lbs., 152.00 to 173.00 (165.48); 97 head, 486 to 495 lbs., 150.50 to 163.00 (158.67); 90 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 161.00 to 163.50 (162.52); 258 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 145.00 to 163.00 (156.82); 213 head, 602 to 641 lbs., 141.00 to 150.50 (147.36); 156 head, 656 to 681 lbs., 146.50 to 147.00 (146.75); 154 head, 708 lbs., 144.00; 8 head, 779 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 591 lbs., 122.50. Large frame 1, 48 head, 1051 lbs., 134.00.
