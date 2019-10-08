The Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,932 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 4, compared to 5,389 head on Sept. 27 and 5,402 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the yearling feeder steers were too lightly tested for comparison and yearling feeder heifers were selling $2 to $3 higher. The steer and heifer calves were not well tested the previous week to offer a comparison with this week’s much larger offering. There was good to very good demand for yearling steers and heifers and the flesh condition was attractive as these cattle were right off grass. There was moderate demand for this offering of high quality, very attractive, fully preconditioned spring born steer and heifer calves. The full loads of calves were selling on a moderately active market while the packages and part loads found fewer outlets. Rain across the region caused several cancellations as muddy conditions kept some producers from being able to load and haul cattle to town. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 30%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 360 lbs., 184.00; 35 head, 412 to 442 lbs., 162.00 to 167.00 (163.06); 280 head, 469 to 481 lbs., 168.50 to 172.50 (170.92); 577 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 151.50 to 163.00 (158.08); 264 head, 551 to 571 lbs., 147.00 to 162.50 (158.13); 69 head, 877 lbs., 150.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 337 to 341 lbs., 175.00 to 186.00 (182.97); 98 head, 462 lbs., 159.50; 74 head, 763 lbs., 142.00; 8 head, 883 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 597 lbs., 123.00. Large frame 1, 23 head, 1047 lbs., 131.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 1127 lbs., 101.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 324 lbs., 187.00; 47 head, 364 to 394 lbs., 163.00 to 176.00 (167.19); 19 head, 405 to 409 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (164.35); 328 head, 476 to 498 lbs., 143.50 to 154.50 (149.32); 112 head, 529 to 548 lbs., 140.50 to 147.50 (146.87); 20 head, 738 lbs., 145.00; 60 head, 777 lbs., (140.50); 20 head, 831 to 848 lbs., 135.25 to 136.50 (135.82); 157 head, 854 to 890 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.53); 147 head, 931 to 947 lbs., 126.00 to136.00 (135.27); 135 head, 950 to 984 lbs., 132.50 to 134.00 (133.19). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 327 lbs., 166.00; 47 head, 424 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 681 lbs., 140.00; 15 head, 722 to 726 lbs., 131.50; 21 head, 874 lbs., 128.75; 4 head, 966 lbs., 118.00. Large frame 1, 31 head, 1017 to 1025 lbs., 123.00 to 124.00 (123.71); 6 head, 1056 lbs., 124.00; 7 head, 1109 lbs., 115.00.
