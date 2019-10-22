Fort Pierre LIvestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, received receipts of 9,302 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 17, compared to 5,390 head on Oct 12, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous sale, yearling steers and heifers were narrowly compared as there were far fewer yearlings offered. The steers were selling $5 to $10 yearling steers and heifers were higher and the heifers were mostly steady. There was much larger run of calves this week as the steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling with much higher undertones and those over 500 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $5 to $10 higher and those over 500 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. There was very good demand for yearlings with flesh was light and quality was high and the market was very active as there are many buyers for these yearlings right off grass. The demand was good for this very large offering of calves and the quality was outstanding with many full loads and multiple load lots. The flesh on the calves was attractive as they went through a snowstorm last week and greened up. Muddy feedyard pens, in feeding country, is a concern as is the fact that harvest has barely begun and many farmer feeders aren’t quite ready yet for calves. Despite this the market on calves was pretty active with a lot of buyers on the seats. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers and 38% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 26%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head,349 lbs., 194.00; 71 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 180.00 to 193.00 (135.78); 78 head, 397 lbs., 194.00 thin fleshed; 74 head, 406 to 425 lbs., 177.00 to 187.00 (181.55); 846 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 161.50 to 181.00 (174.14); 106 head, 456 lbs., 182.00 thin fleshed; 1053 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 156.50 to 170.50 (163.20); 17 head, 538 lbs., 148.00 fleshy; 1399 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 148.00 to 161.50 (155.22); 1014 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 145.50 to 161.00 (153.29); 312 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 148.00 to 161.00 (153.14); 40 head, 720 lbs., 157.00; 71 head, 842 to 844 lbs., 150.50 to 157.25 (156.30); 61 head, 869 lbs., 153.00; 57 head, 930 lbs., 149.00; 62 head, 963 lbs., 145.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 514 lbs., 150.50; 34 head, 952 to 997 lbs., 131.50 to 132.00 (131.66). Large frame 1, 165 head, 1079 to 1083 lbs., 137.50 to 138.50 (137.83).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 315 to 335 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.62); 128 head, 350 to 392 lbs., 162.00 to 174.00 (167.47); 57 head, 372 lbs., 174.50 thin fleshed; 402 head, 406 to 449 lbs., 148.50 to 161.00 (152.98); 831 head, 453 to 497 lbs., 141.50 to 154.00 (148.28); 547 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 136.50 to 150.00 (152.92); 100 head, 521 lbs., 154.00 fancy; 669 head, 553 to 579 lbs., 134.50 to 142.00 (138.02); 79 head, 569 lbs., 132.50 fleshy; 172 head, 642 to 646 lbs., 133.50 to 141.00 (137.22); 6 head, 606 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 67 head, 691 lbs., 149.00; 44 head, 881 to 90 lbs., 137.75 to 138.00 (137.82); 101 head, 902 to 940 lbs., 131.50 to 137.00 (137.22); 99 head, 959 to 991 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (135.19). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 499 lbs., 141.00. Large frame 1, 55 head, 1023 lbs., 132.00.
