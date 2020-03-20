Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,531 head of feeder cattle selling on March 13, compared to 3,045 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Several market related cancellations made for a limited test. Compared to the previous week, stock weighing 650 to 750 pounds featured steers that were selling $6 to $8 lower and heifers had lower undertones on a limited test. There were not enough numbers in the other weight classes to make a good comparison. The flesh conditions ranged from light fleshed hay fed cattle to moderate plus background cattle. Several consignments of replacement heifers were met with good demand. Mostly packages and part loads with a few consignments of full loads were offered. A moderate to active market was seen for this offering, with another day of triple digit losses on both live and feeder cattle futures putting pressure on the market. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 69% steers and 31% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 430 lbs., 170.00; 29 head, 464 to 482 lbs., 166.00 to 175.50 (172.47); 20 head, 509 to 520 lbs., 171.50; 119 head, 556 to 567 lbs., 153.00 to 171.50 (168,57); 9 head, 636 lbs., 141.00; 247 head, 652 to 690 lbs., 141.50 to 158.00 (149.95); 10 head, 697 lbs., 132.00 full; 107 head, 709 to 749 lbs., 134.50 to 139.00 (135.75); 137 head, 780 lbs., 128.00; 136 head, 814 lbs., 134.00; 174 head, 866 to 875 lbs., 121.50 to 125.50 (123.84).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 407 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 493 lbs., 150.00; 13 head, 500 to 518 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (140.63); 8 head, 554 lbs., 145.0; 25 head, 641 lbs., 132.00; 208 head, 650 to 687 lbs., 121.50 to 143.00 (134.30); 70 head, 724 lbs., 132.00; 54 head, 708 lbs., 143.00 replacement; 66 head, 766 to 795 lbs., 137.50 to 142.00 (139.52) replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.