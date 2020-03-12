Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,045 head of feeder cattle selling on March 6, compared to 3,802 head on Feb. 28, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, steers weighing 650 to 749 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower while those weighing 750 to 799 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The feeder heifers weighing from 550 to 649 pounds were selling $4 to $6 higher and those 750 to 799 pounds were steady to $3 lower. The flesh conditions ranged from light flesh hay fed to moderate plus, backgrounded cattle. Most of the cattle were relatively clean with little to no tag on them. Several long strings offered buyers the opportunity to purchases multiple loads of one owner cattle. There were plenty of part loads and packages available today to make loads, usually at a lower price than full loads. Several strings of non-hormone treated cattle program were offered and those that stayed in the program are marked accordingly. Several sets of replacement heifers were met with good demand. Several market related cancellations occurred as most markets remain under pressure. The futures contracts closed substantially lower. There was good to moderate demand from order buyers. The feeder cattle supply was 57% steers, 41% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 88 head, 515 to 534 lbs., 177.50 to 187.50 (186.22); 7 head, 533 lbs., 164.00 full; 10 head, 559 lbs., 171.00; 71 head, 607 to 621 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (162.43); 8 head, 646 lbs., 151.00 full; 133 head, 655 to 674 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (155.84); 81 head, 679 lbs., 157.00 NHTC; 100 head, 719 to 730 lbs., 134.50 to 148.00 (144.69); 229 head, 766 to 798 lbs., 135.50 to 144.00 (143.37); 241 head, 769 to 787 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (142.94) NHTC; 134 head, 825 lbs., 139.50; 202 head, 896 to 899 lbs., 122.00 to 131.50 (130.47); 73 head, 865 lbs., 131.50 NHTC; 170 head, 953 to 972 lbs., 123.50 to 124.50 (123.83) NHTC. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 30 head, 375 lbs., 204.50; 24 head, 636 lbs., 138.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 38 head, 352 lb., 172.50; 9 head, 428 lbs., 166.00; 13 head, 470 to 493 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (150.49); 99 head, 509 to 514 lbs., 147.50 to 165.00 (163.57); 109 head, 571 to 591 lbs., 145.00 to 155.50 (153.13); 90 head, 604 to 605 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (152.67); 102 head, 661 to 685 lbs., 131.50 to 136.00 (134.14); 28 head, 699 lbs., 139.00 replacement; 104 head, 741 to 748 lbs., 124.50 to 130.00 (128.99); 77 head, 751 lbs., 153.50 replacement; 70 head, 759 lbs., 132.50 value added; 74 head, 809 lbs., 124.00; 129 head, 852 lbs., 133.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 98 head, 353 lbs., 174.50; 25 head, 612 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 249 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 466 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 24 head, 318 lbs., 180.00; 57 head, 419 lbs., 191.50.
