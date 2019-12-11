Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 8,089 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 6, compared to 8,510 head on Nov. 22 and 5,347 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to two weeks ago, 450- to 499-pound steers were steady to $2 higher, steers weighing from 500 to 650 pounds were steady, the 651- to 700-pound steers were steady to $2 lower. The heifer calves were steady to $2 higher. There was no comparison made on the yearlings. There was good demand for the large offering of fully preconditioned calves and very good demand for the yearlings. Several long strings of calves and yearlings were offered buyers the opportunity to buy multiple loads of one owner cattle. Numerous consignments offered in part loads and packages did not sell as easily as the full loads. Flesh conditions were light to moderate as the yearlings cattle were straight off grass and the calves were unweaned. Some the of cattle have really greened up, showing the effect of the winter storm that passed through the area during the Thanksgiving weekend. Many buyers in the seats made for a fairly active market. The supply included: 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, and 46% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 339 lbs., 191.00; 14 head, 383 lbs., 177.00; 61 head, 401 to 448 lbs., 174.00 to 188.00 (184.45); 400 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 173.00 to 187.00 (181.74); 31 head, 462 lbs., 197.50 fancy; 852 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 155.00 to 179.00 (171.98); 1063 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 152.00 to 167.00 (162.63); 1162 head, 603 to 644 lbs., 145.50 to 168.50 (157.90); 20 head, 638 to 646 lbs., 132.00 to 139.50 (137.27) fleshy; 408 head, 664 to 689 lbs., 151.50 to 163.00 (156.65); 14 head, 670 lbs., 142.00 full; 27 head, 789 lbs., 152.00; 8 head, 927 lbs., 147.50 full; 77 head, 961 to 993 lbs., 143.50 to 152.00 (150.53). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 336 lbs., 162.00; 15 head, 363 to 399 lbs., 176.00 to 187.00 (182.35); 5 head, 437 lbs., 165.00; 28 head, 491 lbs., 153.00; 9 head, 581 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 7 head, 595 lbs., 132.00 full; 26 head, 769 lbs., 131.00. Large frame 1, 57 head, 1035 lbs., 145.57.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 122 head, 418 to 444 lbs., 149.50 to 168.00 (160.57); 149 head, 451 to 466 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (153.71); 560 head, 501 to 544 lbs., 140.50 to 154.50 (146.44); 77 head, 512 lbs., 155.00 fancy; 94 head, 543 lbs., 153.00 replacement; 450 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 137.50 to 148.50 (146.30); 10 head, 592 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 100 head, 567 lbs., 151.00 replacement; 414 head, 603 to 632 lbs., 136.50 to 144.00 (141.15); 73 head, 601 lbs., 151.00 replacement; 80 head, 735 lbs., 156.00; 107 head, 758 to 781 lbs., 148.00 to 152.00 (149.17); 5 head, 783 lbs., 130.00 full; 9 head, 841 lbs., 140.50 full; 765 head, 803 to 847 lbs., 153.50 thin fleshed; 412 head, 902 to 931 lbs., 138.50 to 148.25 (147.24); 6 head, 946 lbs., 128.00 full; 76 head, 955 to 992 lbs., 138.50 to 142.50 (140.14). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 308 lbs., 170.00; 37 head, 373 to 388 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (164.61); 6 head, 403 lbs. 164.00; 20 head, 461 lbs., 146.00; 6 head, 768 lbs., 140.00. Large frame 1, 35 head, 1023 lbs., 137.50; 21 head, 1052 to 1077 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (138.42). Large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 1001 lbs., 130.00.
