Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,218 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 21, compared to 5,901 head on Feb. 14 and 5,979 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing from 600 to 849 pounds were mostly selling $4 to $6 lower with the feeder heifers weighing from 550 to 699 pounds were generally selling $4 to $8 lower. There was very good demand with lots of buyers in the seats made for a very active market. The overall quality in the sale was not as good as the previous week’s sale. The flesh conditions ranged from light fleshed hay fed calves to moderate, plus back grounded calves that had a tendency to carry some tag. Moderating temperatures in the area are creating some sloppy pen conditions. The best demand was for the hay fed calves suitable for summer grazing programs. The supply included: 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 43% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 421 lbs., 189.00; 21 head, 499 lbs., 174.00; 94 head, 553 to 589 lbs., 158.00 to 175.00 (168.86); 278 head, 606 to 642 lbs., 155.00 to 188.50 (167.77); 360 head, 661 to 694 lbs., 146.00 to 164.50 (160.81); 517 head, 704 to 748 lbs., 136.60 to 160.50 (149.85); 337 head, 751 to 787 lbs., 137.50 to 149.00 (143.38); 563 head, 814 to 845 lbs., 133.00 to 143.50 (140.53). Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 548 lbs., 155.00; 60 head, 761 lbs., 135.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 11 lbs., 128.00; 30 head, 424 to 446 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (151.90); 10 head, 479 lbs., 153.00; 75 head, 502 to 527 lbs., 143.50 to 163.50 (154.60); 276 head, 559 to 596 lbs., 135.50 to 156.50 (149.44); 392 head, 607 to 649 lbs., 135.00 to 153.00 (144.25); 241 head, 652 to 679 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (145.04); 156 head, 717 to 739 lbs., 128.00 to 152.00 (143.77); 297 head, 710 to 739 lbs., 138.50 to 143.00 (140.47) replacement; 15 head, 750 lbs., 124.50; 78 head, 771 lbs., 140.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 687 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 552 lbs., 136.00; 53 head, 754 lbs., 114.00. Large frame 2, 20 head, 506 lbs., 140.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.