The Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,559 head of cattle selling on Sept. 13, compared to 1,892 head selling on Aug. 30 and 927 head were sold a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
The last feeder sale was two weeks ago and made for a limited comparison on the Sept. 13 auction. The best comparisons were available on the 900- to 950-pound heifers that were selling $4 to $6 lower. No other comparisons were made although lower undertones were felt in all classes throughout the sale. The flesh condition was attractive with most cattle coming straight off grass in light to moderate flesh condition. There were plenty of buyers in attendance and made for a fairly active market. There were a few weather-related cancellations as some parts of the state continue to receive excessive moisture, especially the eastern side of the state. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 17% steers and 83% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 100%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 707 lbs., 136.00; 99 head, 929 to 943 lbs., 127.50 to 128.00 (127.84). Large frame 1, 118 head, 1011 to 1016 lbs., 128.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 679 lbs., 137.00; 45 head, 754 lbs., 134.50; 15 head, 831 lbs., 124.50; 199 head, 851 lbs., 134.75; 620 head, 910 to 947 lbs., 123.50 to 130.25 (127.88); 160 head, 963 to 995 lbs., 120.00 to 126.50 (124.95). Large frame 1, 44 head, 1005 to 1023 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.67); 12 head, 1058 to 1078 lbs., 119.50 to 120.00 (119.75).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.