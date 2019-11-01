Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,286 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 25, compared to 9,302 head the previous week and 8,131 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the yearling steers and heifers were selling $2 to $3 higher on a light test. The steer calves weighing from 450 to 699 pounds were mostly selling $3 to $5 higher and the heifer calves from 500 to 649 pounds were generally selling $4 to $6 higher. Other weight classes were not well compared. There was very good demand for the yearlings offered with many buyers competing for the available yearlings cattle. The demand was good to very good for the calves. The cattle remain in attractive flesh condition as the weather continues to hamper producers ability to get cattle to market. The sale remained strong from start to finish with several cosigners offering multiple loads of calves and yearling. Many part loads and packages allowed buyers to put loads together of similar types of cattle. Weather conditions continue to cause postponements of both calves and yearlings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 381 to 398 lbs., 188.00 to 196.00 (191.41); 5 head, 426 lbs., 184.00; 267 head, 454 to 492 lbs., 166.00 to 188.50 (178.60); 475 head, 502 to 538 lbs., 159.50 to 172.50 (166.57); 708 head, 556 to 596 lbs., 156.50 to 167.50 (161.23); 876 head, 603 to 641 lbs., 148.00 to 161.50 (156.57); 146 head, 654 to 669 lbs., 144.00 to 153.50 (149.65); 20 head, 795 lbs., 140.00; 15 head, 824 lbs., 143.00; 76 head, 877 to 892 lbs., 145.00 to 149.50 (145.49); 266 head, 906 to 934 lbs., 143.00 to 148.50 (146.49); 55 head, 986 lbs., 141.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 829 lbs., 140.00. Medium and large frame 2, 17 head, 491 lbs., 162.50. Large frame 1, 89 head, 1005 lbs., 135.50 to 143.50 (139.99); 47 head, 1073 lbs., 138.25; 10 head, 1147 lbs., 127.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 21 head, 395 lbs., 168.50; 44 head, 426 to 436 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (153.67); 23 head, 451 to 465 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (146.21); 635 head, 510 to 541 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (148.65); 452 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 134.00 to 146.50 (142.34); 116 head, 612 to 634 lbs., 142.50 to 144.00 (143.67); 16 head, 732 lbs., 140.50; 95 head, 758 to 798 lbs., 140.50 to 141.50 (140.86); 39 head, 822 to 837 lbs., 139.50 to 140.00 (130.89); 171 head, 853 to 889 lbs., 136.00 to 138.50 (136.98); 39 head, 924 lbs., 141.00; 142 head, 954 to 977 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.88). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 363 to 388 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (166.92); 5 head, 408 lbs., 149.00; 54 head, 698 lbs., 138.00. Large frame 1, 8 head, 1010 lbs., 125.50 full; 125 head, 1064 to 1070 lbs., 131.00 to 1027.00 (183.2
