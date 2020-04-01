Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,269 head of feeder cattle selling on March 27, comapred to 1,531 head on March 13, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers were selling $6 to $12 higher, except those from 800 to 850 pounds were not well compared. The feeder heifers were too limited from the last sale to offer a comparison with the current week. There was very good demand for all weights of steers and heifers. There were many long strings of high quality, light fleshed steers and heifers of offer, including full loads and multiple load lots of cattle suitable to run on grass this summer or to head straight to finishing yards. There were many outstanding, high quality heifers suitable to breed were on offer as well and they were met with very good demand by many buyers. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 35% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 97 head, 550 lbs., 172.00; 291 head, 616 to 639 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (163.98); 251 head, 657 to 695 lbs., 147.50 to 160.50 (156.74); 170 head, 711 to 717 lbs., 146.00 to 149.50 (148.46); 397 head, 767 to 798 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (140.35); 62 head, 842 lbs., 132.00; 322 head, 856 to 896 lbs., 126.50 to 131.50 (127.94); 132 head, 917 to 924 lbs., 127.75. Medium and large frame 2, 17 head, 508 lbs., 147.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 33 head, 365 lbs., 159.50; 67 head, 461 to 481 lbs., 149.50 to 152.00 (151.75); 71 head, 524 lbs., 155.50; 74 head, 577 lbs., 154.00; 192 head, 602 to 617 lbs., 139.50 to 149.50 (147.54); 55 head, 660 to 678 lbs., 133.50 to 142.50 (138.68); 80 head, 662 lbs., 148.00 replacement; 177 head, 714 to 733 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (141.70) replacement; 45 head, 754 to 770 lbs., 124.00 to 124.50 (124.39); 72 head, 789 lbs., 140.50 replacement; 35 head, 811 to 847 lbs., 118.50 to 124.00 (122.54); 35 head, 832 lbs., 131.00 replacement; 11 head, 850 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 611 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 688 lbs., 125.00; 16 head, 721 lbs., 120.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 357 lbs., 178.00; 82 head, 507 lbs., 169.00; 7 head, 569 lbs., 157.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.