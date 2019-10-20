Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,390 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 12, compared to 2,932 head the previous week and 2,351 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
A winter like storm postponed the feeder sale from Oct. 11 to 12 as much of the region received six to 10 inches of snow and experienced blizzard-like wind for several days. Multiple weather related cancellations shortened up the offering as some producers simply could not get cattle to market due to road conditions. Compared to the previous week’s sale the yearling steers were too lightly test for a comparison, on the yearling heifers the best comparison is on the 850-to 950-pound weight class and would be considered steady to $2 higher. On the spring born calves the market would be steady with last week’s sale on a limited test. The Oct. 12 feeder cattle were in attractive flesh condition as the yearlings were straight off grass and spring claves coming off the cow. The demand for yearlings were good to very good with a lesser demand for the spring born calves, as most cattle feeders are just not ready for a bawling calf. Several long strings of yearlings in the offering gave buyers an opportunity to put multiple loads of one owner cattle in the same pen. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 42% steers and 58% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 396 lbs., 174.00; 32 head, 400 lbs., 171.50; 64 head, 474 lbs., 166.00; 271 head, 507 to 538 lbs., 147.00 to 166.50 (163.63); 409 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 154.00 to 157.50 (156.13); 207 head, 765 lbs., 148.00; 252 head, 890 to 891 lbs., 142.25 to 144.50 (143.00); 56 head, 944 lbs., 139.50; 225 head, 964 to 991 lbs., 136.75 to 139.75 (138.87). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 264 lbs., 165.00; 82 head, 679 lbs., 148.00. Large frame 1. 54 head, 1026 lbs., 137.75; 453 head, 1072 to 1081 lbs., 131.25 to 133.25 (131.46).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 95 head, 451 to 476 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (141.64); 151 head, 500 to 533 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (143.10); 75 head, 780 lbs., 138.50; 339 head, 801 to 811 lbs., 138.25 to 142.00 (138.82); 876 head, 866 to 880 lbs., 132.50 to 142.00 (139.60); 1066 head, 907 to 927 lbs., 135.25 to 139.50 (138.77); 8 head, 966 lbs., 131.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 246 head, 656 to 673 lbs., 139.50 to 146.50 (144.23); 9 head, 709 lbs., 134.00; 78 head, 777 lbs., 135.50.
