Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,821 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 24, compared to 2,372 head of Jan. 17 and 5,047 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to last week the feeder steers weighing from 550 to 649 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $4 higher, those 650 to 699 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower and those 700 to 749 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The feeder heifers were steady to $3 lower. A large run of yearling cattle was featured in the auction with no comparison made because of last week’s limited supply of yearlings. The majority of the yearlings was of plainer quality than what is normally seen in this part of the country. The demand for yearlings was not as robust as in the past sales and buyers were content to wait for the weaned calves rather than gobble up the yearlings like they have done in past sales. There was good to very good demand for the offering of fully preconditioned long time weaned calves. There was more demand for the lighter fleshed, hay fed calves when compared to the backgrounded calves that were fleshier for condition. Overall, the quality was lacking compared to previous sales, although there were some fancy calves with lots of genetics in them. A good crowd of buyers at the auction made for a very active market. The commodity cowboys have been a bit tough on the cattle futures market this past week; taking some of the enthusiasm away from the auction. The feed report came out as expected. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 37% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 55 head, 411 to 446 lbs.,191.00 to 200.50 (198.72); 16 head, 461 lbs., 186.00; 147 head, 523 to 535 lbs., 175.00 to 194.00 (188.69); 228 head, 565 to 676 lbs., 167.00 to 185.50 (179.60); 5 head, 560 lbs., 152.00 fleshy; 190 head, 618 to 648 lbs., 157.00 to 168.50 (164.81); 603 head, 652 to 684 lbs., 151.50 to 163.00 (155.72); 339 head, 708 to 734 lbs., 142.00 to 163.00 (158.01); 760 head, 804 to 833 lbs., 142.00 to 149.75 (146.05); 141 head, 804 to 833 lbs., 142.00 to 149.75 (146.05); 417 head, 862 to 890 lbs., 139.00 to 142.75 (141.32). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 561 lbs., 149.00; 14 head, 617 lbs., 142.00; 37 head, 710 lbs., 131.00; 206 head, 778 lbs., 135.00; 136 head, 809 to 832 lbs., 135.50; 69 head, 851 lbs., 131.00; 18 head, 898 lbs., 117.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 71 head, 768 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1, 28 head, 1078 lbs., 129.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 332 lbs., 168.00; 11 head, 363 lbs., 170.00; 32 head, 462 lbs., 166.00; 153 head, 518 to 546 lbs., 153.00 to 163.50 (160.64); 101 head, 567 to 569 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.71); 126 head, 603 to 633 lbs., 140.00 t0 151.50 (148.35); 151 head, 675 to 676 lbs., 139.50 to 149.50 (143.40); 12 head, 685 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 150 head, 723 to 735 lbs., 135.00; 76 head, 743 lbs., 141.00 replacement; 597 head, 770 to 796 lbs., 134.50 to 136.50 (135.77); 26 head, 783 lbs., 130.50 fleshy; 133 head, 814 to 825 lbs., 136.50 to 140.00 (138.15); 135 head, 891 to 896 lbs., 133.50 to 135.50 (135.40); 148 head, 906 to 910 lbs., 130.00 to 139.50 (138.22); 10 head, 984 lbs., 129.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 430 lbs., 145.00; 71 head, 794 lbs., 131.50. Medium and large frame 2, 135 head, 753 to 784 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 2, 18 head, 1003 to 1028 lbs., 121.50 to 124.50 (122.48).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 699 lbs., 121.50; 41 head, 868 lbs., 123.00.
