Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South, Dakota, reported receipts of 3,306 head of feeder cattle selling on April 10, compared to 3,269 head on March 27, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers weighing from 600 to 649 pounds were steady to $3 higher, those 650 to 699 pounds were selling $6 to $8 and those 700 to 749 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower. The only comparison available on the heifers were 650 to 699 pounds and they were steady to $2 higher. No other comparisons were made. There was very good demand for all classes of steers and heifers. Several long strings were available offering buyers the opportunity to buy multiple loads of one owner cattle and lots of part loads and packages were available. The majority of the cattle were light fleshed, suitable for summer grazing programs. Several consignments of high quality replacement heifers were met with good buyer interest. Several market related cancellations occurred as uncertainty hovers over the market. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 47% steers and 53% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 430 lbs., 164.00; 76 head, 509 to 537 lbs., 165.50 to 173.50 (169.06); 44 head, 583 to 593 lbs., 137.50 to 173.00 (148.62); 265 head, 604 to 639 lbs., 156.50 to 170.00 (166.06); 400 head, 669 to 683 lbs., 167.00 to 168.50 (167.67); 238 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 140.50 to 150.00 (144.79); 253 head, 812 to 833 lbs., 120.50 to 134.75 (133.21); 6 head, 893 lbs., 115.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 421 lbs.,, 173.50; 5 head, 572 lbs., 135.00; 14 head, 614 lbs., 150.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 373 lbs., 152.00; 15 head, 469 lbs. 144.50; 119 head, 500 to 534 lbs., 141.50 to 154.00 (151.94); 364 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 136.50 to 155.00 (144.67); 89 head, 646 lbs., 140.00; 564 head, 657 to 673 lbs., 137.50 to 142.00 (139.63); 94 head, 709 to 714 lbs., 128.50 to 135.00 (133.89); 75 head, 780 lbs., 141.00 replacement; 164 head, 806 to 812 lbs., 132.00 to 136.50 (134.99) replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 374 lbs., 144.00; 11 head, 409 lbs., 150.50; 10 head, 510 lbs., 127.00.
