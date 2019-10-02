Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,389 head of cattle selling on Sept. 27, compared to 1,559 head on Sept. 13 and 5,441 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous sale, the feeder steers were not well tested for comparison with this week and the feeder heifers were selling $3 to $7 higher. There was very good demand for this nice offering of high quality yearling steers and heifers in an attractive flesh condition. Many packages and longs strings, including full loads and multiple load lots were available. The market was very active on both the packages and loads as the quality was outstanding. The cattle feeders were feeling better about the market as the cattle futures contracts have made a substantial rally in the last two weeks. There were a few consignments of spring born calves, without preconditioning shots and right off the cow were met by light demand as few buyers are ready to handle a bawling calf right now. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 32% steers, 66% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 75 head, 443 lbs., 170.00; 234 head, 686 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (158.16); 68 head, 703 to 729 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (149.79); 43 head, 745 lbs., 147.00 full; 5 head, 760 lbs., 146.00; 289 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 143.50 to 153.00 (150.23); 293 head, 853 to 891 lbs., 137.50 to 148.00 (146.55); 130 head, 903 to 933 lbs., 140.50 to 143.50 (143.32); 241 head, 965 to 995 lbs., 135.00 to 142.25 (138.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 437 lbs., 171.50; 10 head, 465 lbs., 166.00; 28 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 156.00 to 161.50 (160.25); 17 head, 670 to 688 lbs., 146.50 to 150.00 (148.95); 45 head, 761 to 763 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (141.54); 8 head, 814 lbs., 143.00; 14 head, 891 lbs., 131.50; 31 head, 918 to 931 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (130.85); 38 head, 959 to 970 lbs., 127.75 to 135.50 (131.40). Large frame 1, 57 head, 1030 lbs., 135.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 1047 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 396 lbs., 152.00; 45 head, 432 lbs., 156.00; 26 head, 455 lbs., 147.00; 39 head, 610 lbs., 149.00; 14 head, 645 lbs., 142.00 (full); 164 head, 663 to 699 lbs., 144.00 to 149.50 (147.37); 214 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (143.00); 448 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 139.00 to 147.50 (144.53); 186 head, 801 to 849 lbs., 133.50 to 143.50 (141.73); 751 head, 851 to 896 lbs., 132.50 to 139.75 (135.78); 5 head, 880 lbs., 129.50 full; 957 head, 912 to 948 lbs., 126.00 to 134.25 (130.98); 58 head, 952 to 980 lbs., 128.75 to 131.50 (130.07). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 299 lbs., 153.00; 19 head, 303 to 322 lbs., 144.00; 13 head, 431 lbs., 155.00; 50 head, 500 lbs., 154.00 thin fleshed; 27 head, 584 to 591 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (144.65); 7 head, 658 lbs., 124.00; 11 head, 672 lbs., 142.00 guaranteed open; 37 head, 750 to 793 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (133.50); 5 head, 834 lbs., 126.00; 23 head, 924 to 934 lbs., 125.00 to 125.50 (125.37). Medium and large frame 2, 17 head, 797 lbs., 120.00. Large frame 1, 260 head, 1011 to 1022 lbs., 125.00 to 128.25 (127.52).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 58 head, 453 lbs., 160.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 295 lbs., 181.00; 19 head, 335 lbs., 143.00 to 160.00 (153.74).
