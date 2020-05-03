Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,606 head of feeder cattle selling on April 24, compared to 3,306 head on April 10 and 5,469 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers weighing from 600 to 750 pounds were selling $6 to $12 lower, while 800- to 849-pound steers were steady with lower undertones noted. The feeder heifers from 550 to 599 pounds were mostly selling $4 to $6 lower and the 650 to 699 pounds heifers were steady with lower undertones. No other comparisons made due to the limited numbers for a comparison. Good to very good demand for the feeder cattle and replacement heifers in the auction. Overall, flesh conditions were attractive as most cattle were in light to moderate flesh conditions. Several multiple loads of one owner cattle attracted much buyer interest and resulted in an active market. There were more order buyers in the seats than two weeks ago, while the internet buyers gave the market an extra boost. A continual downward movement in the futures market continues to create a head wind for feed yards and back grounding operations. The cattle on feed report came out about as expected, with much lower placements creating a glimmer of hope in the future for the cattle feeding industry. The next feeder cattle auction will be May 8, expecting a large run of high quality feeder cattle and fancy replacement heifers. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers and 37% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 30 pounds, 193.00; 33 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 162.50 to 175.50 (171.32); 35 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 148.50 to 164.00 (159.33); 234 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 142.00 to 154.50 (148.09); 208 head, 651 to 683 lbs., 147.00 to 152.50 (149.82); 460 head, 721 to 749 lbs., 122.00 to 143.00 (141.10); 275 head, 751 to 783 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (134.80); 552 head, 803 to 838 lbs., 124.50 to 146.00 (133.74); 356 head, 851 to 882 lbs., 117.00 to 125.25 (122.52); 868 head, 907 to 939 lbs., 112.00 to 123.25 (120.32); 6 head, 991 lbs., 111.00; 240 head, 1067 lbs., 106.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 484 lbs., 160.00; 21 head, 587 lbs., 146.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1,462 to 485 lbs., 152.00 to 146.00 (144.25); 16 head, 512 lbs., 142.00; 262 head, 566 to 591 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (139.00); 114 head, 616 to 638 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (139.30); 285 head, 652 to 684 lbs., 137.00 to 142.50 (140.06); 94 head, 719 to 739 lbs., 130.00; 448 head, 704 to 745 lbs., 134.00 to 151.00 (142.73) replacement; 99 head, 766 to 769 lbs., 119.00 to 128.50 (126.49); 138 head, 774 lbs., 130.00 replacement; 285 head, 802 to 846 lbs., 123.50 to 133.50 (128.74) replacement; 72 head, 863 lbs., 120.00; 70 head, 857 lbs., 134.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 45 head, 516 t0 541 lbs. 115.00 to 134.00 (120.52); 9 head, 681 lbs., 121.00.
