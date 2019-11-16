Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 8,113 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 8, compared to 7,688 head on Nov. 1 and 9,750 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
In comparison to the Nov. 1 sale, the yearling steers were too lightly tested to have a good comparison. The yearling heifers weighing from 800 pounds to 849 pounds were selling $5 to $7 lower while those 950 pounds to 999 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher. The other weight classes were too lightly tested to get a good comparison. There was very good demand for today’s yearling cattle. The steer calves weighing from 450 pounds to 499 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower and steers weighing from 500 pounds to 649 pounds steers were steady to $2 higher. The heifer calves weighing from 450 pounds to 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The other weight classes were not comparable due to limited numbers. Overall there was a stronger calf market with moderate to good demand for the offering of fully preconditioned calves. The quality of the calf offering was not quite as attractive as the previous week’s sale. The flesh conditions were attractive as the yearlings were straight off grass and calves right off the cows. There were multiple loads of one owner cattle in both the yearlings and calves that were available. Many part loads and packages made up the balance of the sale. Weather conditions continue to improve in the area allowing most of the cattle to make it to market this week. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 28%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 367 to 384 lbs., 197.00 to 201.00 (198.16); 59 head, 412 to 444 lbs., 174.00 to 186.00 (181.83); 424 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 168.00 to 182.00 (174.78); 844 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 154.00 to 175.50 (168.03); 20 head, 509 to 518 lbs., 155.50 to 159.00 (157.06) full; 1877 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 150.50 to 166.50 (159.94); 957 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 147.50 to 163.00 (155.60); 76 head, 664 to 671 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.90); 17 head, 756 to 771 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (151.44); 151 head, 859 to 875 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (153.69); 201 head, 964 to 995 lbs., 137.50 to 144.50 (143.32). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 632 lbs., 141.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 391 lbs., 152.00; 179 head, 402 to 443 lbs., 142.00 to 171.00 (155.76); 266 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 145.00 to 160.50 (154.39); 794 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 137.00 to 153.00 (148.83); 98 head, 549 lbs., 150.00 replacement; 797 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 133.50 to 147.00 (143.35); 220 head, 561 to 584 lbs., 149.00 to 156.50 (149.99) replacement; 93 head, 609 to 634 lbs., 130.50 to 135.00 (133.83); 18 head, 775 to 787 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (142.10); 134 head, 815 to 843 lbs., 137.50 to 143.00 (140.33); 47 head, 870 to 884 lbs., 137.50 to 140.50 (138.13); 52 head, 900 to 923 lbs., 135.50 to 139.50 (138.49); 513 head, 973 to 998 lbs., 136.50 to 144.00 (143.38). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 348 lbs., 144.00; 6 head, 371 lbs., 150.00; 14 head, 408 lbs., 144.00; 6 head, 500 lbs., 132.00. Large frame 1, 21 head, 1030 to 1034 lbs., 133.00 to 134.75 (133.90); 8 head, 1119 lbs., 126.50.
