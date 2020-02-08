Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,558 head of feeder cattle compared to 5,821 head on Jan. 24, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing from 550 to 599 pounds were steady to $5 lower; those 600 to 649 pounds were steady to $5 higher; and 650- to 749-pounders were steady. The feeder heifers weighing 550 to 699 pounds were steady to $3 higher and no other comparisons were made. There was good to very good demand for the offering of fully preconditioned long time weaned calves. The best demand was for the lighter fleshed hay fed calves suitable for yearlings. A large crowd of buyers was on hand wanting to buy cattle and that made for a fairly active market. There were several long strings of reputation cattle loaded with genetics in the offering. Cattle futures had a tough week; with cash fat cattle lower too. Market skepticism with the Corona virus going on around the world created some caution. Weather continues to cause problems for producers trying to get cattle to market as there were several cancellations caused by icy or muddy roads in the region. The next feeder sale will be Feb. 14 and a large run of high quality feeder cattle is expected. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 469 to 481 lbs., 175.00 to 182.50 (181.22); 45 head, 511 to 537 lbs., 166.00 to 182.50 (178.84); 144 head, 576 to 592 lbs., 171.00 to 174.50 (172.17); 170 head, 608 to 641 lbs., 154.00 to 173.00 (171.43); 364 head, 673 to 699 lbs., 150.50 to 156.00 (155.90); 302 head, 719 to 749 lbs., 151.50 to 158.50 (156.34); 80 head, 760 lbs., 155.50; 39 head, 846 lbs., 142.50; 70 head, 857 lbs., 145.75; 130 head, 900 to 902 lbs., 139.50 to 141.25 (140.38)/ Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 436 lbs., 175.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 449 lbs., 158.00; 97 head, 470 to 497 lbs., 156.00 to 170.50 (165.71); 45 head, 510 to 547 lbs., 159.50- to 169.50 (163.86); 479 head, 555 to 582 lbs., 155.50 to 164.00 (159.15); 83 head, 615 to 646 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (148.64); 245 head, 655 to 689 lbs., 138.50 to 150.00 (147.08); 79 head, 667 lbs., 151.50 replacements; 46 head, 793 lbs., 135.50.
