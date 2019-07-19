The Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,443 head of cattle selling on July 12, compared to 7,407 head on June 21, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
This was the first sale in three weeks so no recent price comparison were available; however, a much higher undertone was noted on all weights of steers and for heifers under 800 pounds with bigger heifers showing a steady undertone. There was good to very good demand for this nice, summer offering of yearlings and fall calves. Many long strings of yearlings were offered in full loads including multiple load lots. Flesh condition ranged from very light to moderate plus. The market was very active on the light fleshed cattle and more moderate on the heavier fleshed steers and heifers. The cash fed cattle market moved higher this week which breathed new life into the feeder cattle market. Plenty of buyers were in their seats ready to buy yearlings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 25% steers and 75% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 95%.
The next feeder cattle sale will be July 26 and 5,000 to 6,000 feeder cattle are expected.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 439 lbs., 184.00; 17 head, 599 lbs., 182.50; 16 head, 630 lbs., 186.00 unweaned; 14 head, 650 to 666 lbs., 170.00 to 175.50 (172.32); 63 head, 708 to 736 lbs., 159.50 to 162.00 (160.56); 78 head, 754 lbs., 163.00; 138 head, 921 to 931 lbs., 134.25 to 139.75 (136.26). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 37 head, 711 lbs., 152.50; 5 head, 846 lbs., 133.50; 4 head, 859 lbs., 139.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 40 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (151.18); 42 head, 638 lbs., 147.50; 25 head, 609 lbs., 156.50 thin fleshed; 117 head, 675 to 697 lbs., 145.50 to 155.00 (152.06); 219 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (153.06); 13 head, 756 to 759 lbs., 137.00 to 139.50 (138.35); 68 head, 839 lbs., 126.00; 128 head, 861 to 891 lbs., 124.75 to 126.00 (125.42); 297 head, 908 to 949 lbs., 123.00 to 124.75 (124.04); 62 head, 946 lbs., 119.75 fleshy; 122 head, 950 to 954 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 427 lbs., 155.00; 22 head, 731 to 735 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (134.32).
