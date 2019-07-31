Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,903 head of cattle selling on July 26, compared to 2,443 head on July 12, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to two weeks ago, the best comparison for like kind and flesh conditioned steers was on those weighing 700 to 750 pounds and 900 to 950 pounds and they were selling higher from $3 to $5 higher. The other weight of steers were not well compared. The heifers weighing under 800 pounds were unevenly steady and heifers over 800 pounds were selling $7 to $10 higher. There was good demand for light fleshed yearling steers and heifers as there were plenty of buyers wanting grass fleshed yearlings, much more moderate for cattle carrying excess flesh. Many long strings of yearlings were offered this past week. Most of the cattle were in an attractive light flesh yet there were a few consignments of heavier fleshed cattle that sold on a much less active market. There were many full loads and multiple load lots were in the offering. The cattle feeders have found a renewed sense of optimism as the cash fed cattle has not come down to meet the futures contracts, leaving a wide, positive basis. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 68% steers and 32% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 92%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 240 head, 635 to 642 lbs., 165.50; 205 head, 651 to 689 lbs., 162.00 to 166.50 (162.94); 662 head, 713 to 749 lbs., 153.50 to 165.50 (155.70); 617 head, 754 to 789 lbs., 152.00 to 155.50 (153.84); 78 head, 830 to 849 lbs., 148.50 to 150.75 (149.01); 548 head, 852 to 894 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.41); 272 head, 926 to 943 lbs., 145.25; 78 head, 981 to 983 lbs., 137.00 to 137.75 (137.54). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 80 head, 506 lbs., 171.50; 5 head, 523 lbs., 186.50 thin fleshed; 15 head, 599 lbs., 178.50; 142 head, 611 to 641 lbs., 164.00 to 166.00 (164.92) thin fleshed; 10 head, 671 lbs., 162.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 537 lbs., 168.50; 57 head, 628 lbs., 158.00; 157 head, 704 to 716 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (147.47); 22 head, 723 lbs., 138.50 fleshy; 210 head, 763 to 794 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.01); 138 head, 812 to 825 lbs., 136.25 to 139.50 (137.86); 135 head, 811 to 845 lbs., 129.50 to 132.00 (130.79) fleshy; 150 head, 886 to 893 lbs., 132.25 to 133.50 (132.43); 133 head, 858 to 898 lbs., 123.50 to 129.50 (126.32) fleshy; 78 head, 901 to 913 lbs., 130.50 to 134.00 (131.08); 9 head, 909 lbs., 119.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 46 head, 495 to 498 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (157.64); 164 head, 586 to 594 lbs., 148.00 to 148.50 (148.25); 7 head, 605 lbs., 152.00; 31 head, 801 lbs., 128.00; 16 head, 920 lbs., 125.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.