Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,892 head of cattle selling on Aug. 30, compared to 4,903 head on July 26 and 2,416 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
This was the first reported feeder cattle auction in several weeks so no recent price comparison available. There was good demand for this nice offering of very attractive, high quality, strings of yearling steers and heifers. The flesh condition was attractive and was light to moderate as most cattle were straight off grass. Plenty of buyers were in the seats actively bidding as they are eager to place yearling feeder cattle in their yards. The next feeder cattle sale will be Sept. 13. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 38% steers and 62% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 100%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 620 lbs., 161.00; 12 head, 698 lbs., 153.00; 152 head, 754 to 777 lbs., 150.50 to 155.00 (153.87); 53 head, 803 to 839 lbs., 141.50 to 148.00 (145.73); 59 head, 914 to 920 lbs., 137.50 to 142.25 (141.45); 126 head, 969 to 977 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (137.19). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 925 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 600 lbs., 144.00; 14 head, 687 lbs., 142.50; 73 head, 715 lbs., 145.50; 144 head, 751 to 796 lbs., 138.50 to 142.50 (140.44); 137 head, 805 to 841 lbs., 138.75 to 141.75 (139.98); 65 head, 866 to 887 lbs., 136.50 to 140.00 (137.70); 92 head, 902 to 928 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.57); 135 head, 956 to 994 lbs., 129.75 to 133.75 (131.76). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 852 lbs., 127.50; 7 head, 965 lbs., 128.00.
