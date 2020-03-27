Ericson Livestock, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,175 head of cattle selling during the market feeder and replacement cattle special on March 17, compared to the previous sale 1,667 head on March 10, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
There was a nice run of complete dispersion on offer, the run consisted of spring and fall bred cows and bred heifers being bred to black Angus or Charolais bulls, replacement heifers and breeding bulls. The breed bulls included two black Angus 3- to 4- year-old AI studs averaging $9,500, 2-year-old Angus bulls averaging $3,200, 3- to 5-year old Angus bulls averaging $3,150 and 3- to 5-year-old Charolais bulls averaging $2,400. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 11% feeder cattle with 100% heifers; 19% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; 70% was replacement cattle with 91% bred cows and 9% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 100%.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 35 head, 740 to 741 lbs., 1050.00 to 1060.00 (1053.43) replacement; 94 head, 789 lbs., 1100.00 replacement.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 19 head, 1163 lbs., 1310.00 to 1325.00 (1317.89); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 164 head, 1163 to 1331 lbs., 1725.00 to 2000.00 (1905.87); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 12 head, 1232lbs., 900.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 21 head, 1250 to 1390 lbs., 1200.00 to 1250.00 (1217.81); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 178 head, 1261 to 1496 lbs., 1310.00 to 1785.00 (1613.76); over 5 years old, 1st trimester, 10 head, 1319 lbs., 810.00; over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 1299 lbs., 925.00; over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 143 head, 1336 to 1410 lbs., 1150.00 to 1525.00 (1310.37); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1370 lbs., 925.00 broken mouth; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 94 head, 1194 to 1407 lbs., 910.00 to 1250.00 (1049.19) broken mouth. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 68 head, 1087 to 1102 lbs., 1700.00 to 1750.00 (1729.13).
