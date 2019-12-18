Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,673 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 14, compared to 5,091 head on Dec. 7, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 450 to 550 pounds were sold steady to $2 higher, the bawling steers weighing over 550 pounds were selling $5 lower and weaned steers weighing over 550 pounds were steady to $3 higher. The heifers weighing 450 to 550 pounds were steady to $3 higher and heifers weighing 550 to 700 pounds were selling $4 to $7 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 66% steers and 34% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 312 to 326 lbs., 210.00 to 216.00 (213.74) unweaned; 34 head, 351 to 369 lbs., 220.00 to 223.00 (222.49); 10 head, 369 lbs., 195.00 full; 6 head, 380 lbs., 214.00 unweaned; 33 head, 421 to 423 lbs., 194.00 to 195.00 (194.28); 17 head, 434 lbs., 182.00 fleshy; 20 head, 444 lbs., 191.00 full; 31 head, 415 to 441 lbs., 196.00 to 205.00 (201.09) unweaned; 70 head, 451 to 447 lbs., 188.00 to 192.00 (190.09); 104 head, 486 lbs., 201.50 fancy; 18 head, 451 lbs., 198.00 thin fleshed; 131 head, 457 to 499 lbs., 187.00 to 193.00 (188.19) unweaned; 57 head, 502 to 546 lbs., 173.00 to 176.50 (176.16); 31 head, 541 lbs., 163.00 full; 35 head, 505 to 529 lbs., 187.00 to 187.50 (187.43) thin fleshed; 55 head, 500 to 521 lbs., 178.00 to 182.00 (180.69) unweaned; 289 head, 554 to 594 lbs., 160.50 to 171.25 (167.54); 90 head, 559 lbs., 179.00 thin fleshed; 168 head, 551 to 590 lbs., 160.50 to 171.25 (167.54); 563 head, 607 to 644 lbs., 154.50 to 165.00 (162.07); 7 head, 629 lbs., 148.o0 fleshy; 47 head, 607 to 632 lbs., 157.00 to 158.00 (157.37) unweaned; 107 head, 651 to 696 lbs., 145.00 to 155.50 (150.93); 79 head, 667 lbs., 163.00 fancy; 6 head, 658 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 62 head, 653 to 690 lbs., 159.50 to 160.50 (160.07) thin fleshed; 8 head, 689 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 104 head, 728 to 735 lbs., 145.75 to 148.00 (146.87); 42 head, 737 lbs., 156.50 thin fleshed; 23 head, 727 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 263 head, 751 to 775 lbs., 145.50 to 149.50 (148.31); 115 head, 818 to 825 lbs., 149.75 to 154.25 (153.71); 69 head, 863 lbs., 142.25 fleshy; 10 head, 965 lbs., 138.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 428 lbs., 163.00; 6 head, 574 lbs., 150.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 344 lbs., 172.00 unweaned; 31 head, 371 to 375 lbs., 190.00 to 198.00 (195.92); 39 head, 354 to 391 lbs., 174.00 to 195.00 (188.17) unweaned; 10 head, 439 lbs., 170.00; 48 head, 401 to 437 lbs., 172.00 to 185.00 (178.77) unweaned; 22 head, 471 to 489 lbs., 161.00 to 172.00 (166.10); 130 head, 453 to 492 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (164.52) unweaned; 47 head, 511 to 540 lbs., 153.50 to 158.00 (155.26); 185 head, 509 to 549 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (161.00) unweaned; 323 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 140.00 to 161.50 (157.87); 21 head, 564 to 584 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 270 head, 615 to 646 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (147.81); 107 head, 602 to 627 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (149.78) unweaned; 14 head, 650 lbs., 143.50; 68 head, 859 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 930 lbs., 138.75; 67 head, 1041 lbs., 131.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 27 head, 403 to 427 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (151.57).
