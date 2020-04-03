Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,675 head of feeder cattle selling on March 28, compared to 2,212 head on March 21 and 2,292 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, steers were selling $2 to $8 higher and heifers were steady to $3 higher. The demand was active from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers and 36% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 176.00; 34 head, 459 to 493 lbs., 171.00 to 177.00 (174.89); 101 head, 554 lbs., 179.00 fancy; 614 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 156.00 to 16400 (161.73); 183 head, 612 to 616 lbs., 171.50 to 171.75 (171.63) fancy; 49 head, 695 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 284 head, 700 to 737 lbs., 132.50 to 142.00 (136.68); 47 head, 760 lbs., 133.25; 170 head, 833 to 838 lbs., 124.25 to 126.10 (125.30); 450 head, 814 to 829 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (135.02) fancy; 241 head, 928 lbs., 127.60 fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 317 to 343 lbs., 175.00 to 17700 (175.96); 14 head, 361 lbs., 174.00; 39 head, 419 to 441 lbs., 162.00 to 163.00 (162.50); 12 head, 496 lbs., 163.00; 22 head, 576 lbs., 155.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 64 head, 431 to 441 lbs., 152.00 to 174.00 (159.44); 63 head, 455 to 468 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (154.54); 67 head, 509 to 544 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (147.11); 61 head, 557 to 580 lbs.,156.00 to 157.00 (156.30) fancy; 39 head, 578 lbs., 132.50 fleshy; 33 head, 638 lbs., 134.00; 124 head, 654 to 667 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (130.27); 131 head, 700 to 722 lbs., 134.00 to 151.00 (144.51) replacement; 153 head, 755 to 764 lbs., 122.50 to 125.00 (123.46); 184 head, 761 lbs., 133.60 fancy; 323 head, 836 to 839 lbs., 12350 to 125.35 (124.98) fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 30 head, 366 to 371 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00 (159.22).
