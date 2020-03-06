Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,310 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 29, compared to 1,177 head on Feb. 22 and 5,347 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steers weighing over 400 pounds were selling $4 to $9 lower and heifers weighing under 500 pounds were steady to $4 higher with heifers weighing over 500 pounds selling $3 to $5 lower. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 44% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 365 lbs., 205.00; 14 head, 439 lbs., 193.00; 27 head, 441 lbs., 203.00 thin fleshed; 61 head, 475 to 496 lbs., 187.00 to 196.50 (193.34); 77 head, 469 to 476 lbs., 201.50 to 202.50 (202.00) thin fleshed; 99 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 178.00 to 182.50 (180.17); 41 head, 515 to 539 lbs., 169.50 to 173.00 (171.64) fleshy; 110 head, 512 to 527 lbs., 197.00 to 201.75 (201.26) thin fleshed; 174 head, 565 to 591 lbs., 172.75 to 180.50 (177.39); 147 head, 556 to 559 lbs., 186.00 to 189.00 (187.94) fancy; 23 head, 572 to 588 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (161.87) fleshy; 144 head, 623 to 641 lbs., 155.50 to 162.50 (159.94); 138 head, 604 to 605 lbs., 176.50 to 177.00 (176.85) fancy; 12 head, 610 lbs., 152.75 fleshy; 109 head, 609 to 618 lbs., 171.00 to 172.50 (171.53) thin fleshed; 221 head, 664 to 698 lbs., 151.00 to 160.50 (154.29); 305 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 139.00 to 149.25 (144.54); 16 head, 786 lbs., 139.25; 13 head, 772 lbs., 126.85 fleshy; 135 head, 816 lbs., 131.50; 135 head, 874 to 897 lbs., 127.00 to 130.50 (128.71); 229 head, 904 to 910 lbs., 125.00 to 129.75 (129.04). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 642 lbs., 147.50; 11 head, 793 lbs., 127.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 376 lbs., 173.00; 75 head, 413 to 423 lbs., 172.00 to 178.00 (175.08); 155 head, 460 to 497 lbs., 163.00 to 171.00 (166.07); 17 head, 454 lbs., 176.00 thin fleshed; 148 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 155.00 to 161.00 (157.86); 214 head, 553 to 589 lbs., 148.00 to 157.50 (153.50); 281 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 135.50 to 148.00 (142.04); 312 head, 651 to 697 lbs., 133.00 to 143.10 (138.40); 170 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.88); 33 head, 765 lbs., 128.50; 268 head, 831 lbs., 125.75; 43 head, 992 to 996 lbs., 115.00 to 118.10 (116.22).Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 450 to 452 lbs., 154.50 to 159.00 (157.12); 9 head, 828 lbs., 114.50; 31 head, 876 lbs., 116.10 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 544 lbs., 154.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 440 lbs., 150.00.
