Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,700 head of feeder cattle selling on April 18, compared to 1,500 head on April 4, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steers and heifers were selling $3 to $10 higher. The demand was good with internet activity noticed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 59%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 45 head, 400 to 437 lbs., 177.00 to 183.00 (180.08); 13 head, 430 lbs., 191.00 fancy; 29 head, 492 lbs., 174.00; 105 head, 512 to 549 lbs., 157.00 t0 169.00 (164.97); 69 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 178.50 to 180.00 (179.65) fancy; 72 head, 564 to 584 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.84); 35 head, 553 to 562 lbs., 173.50 to 174.00 (173.72) fancy; 66 head, 561 to 582 lbs., 165.00 to 165.50 (165.10) thin fleshed; 225 head, 600 to 639 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (156.70); 39 head, 653 to 685 lbs., 146.00to 154.00 (149.15); 323 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 13.75 to 145.25 (137.75); 220 head, 804 to 828 lbs., 121.50 to 124.75 (124.43); 46 head, 850 to 872 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (115.60). Medium and alrge frame 1, per head/actual weight, 31 head, 321 to 343 lbs., 625.00; 10 head, 346 lbs., 710.00 fancy; 29 head, 377 lbs., 600.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 400 lbs., 167.00; 14 head, 543 lbs., 149.25; 30 head, 636 to 645 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.20); 7 head, 657 lbs., 138.50; 29 head, 772 to 790 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (120.77).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 61 head, 417 to 438 lbs., 159.00 to 160.50 (159.67); 37 head, 452 to 482 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (152.47); 15 head, 462 lbs., 158.50 thin fleshed; 91 head, 505 to 537 lbs., 150.00 to 159.50 (155.58); 36 head, 559 to 583 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.77); 74 head, 562 to 565 lbs., 150.50 to 153.50 (152.48) fancy; 162 head, 612 to 635 lbs., 134.00 to 143.50 (138.64); 174 head, 652 to 673 lbs., 127.00 to 133.50 (131.32); 31 head, 677 lbs., 134.00 replacement; 40 head, 707 to 729 lbs., 128.50 to 131.50 (130.84); 69 head, 803 lbs., 133.50 replacement; 43 head, 850 lbs., 122.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 30 head, 263 to 290 lbs., 510.00 to 575.00 (534.66); 11 head, 302 lbs., 560.00; 49 head, 362 to 392 lbs., 550.00 to 610.00 (578.52). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 373 lbs., 143.00; 9 head, 483 lbs., 131.00; 14 head, 521 to 529 lbs., 135.50 to 137.00 (135.24); 11 head, 560 lbs., 135.50; 6 head, 542 lbs., 126.00; 7 head, 723 lbs., 119.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 674 lbs., 116.00.
