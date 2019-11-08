Ericson Livestock, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,505 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 2, compared to 4,320 head on Oct. 26 and 2,568 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing over 400 pounds were steady to $5 higher except for heifer calves weighing 450 to 500 pounds that were selling $5 lower. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 66% steers and 34% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 14%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 310 to 344 lbs., 186.00 to 186.50 (186.23); 32 head, 343 lbs., 194.50 fancy; 8 head, 340 lbs., 197.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 375 to 391 lbs., 181.00 to 184.00 (182.74); 15 head, 356 to 375 lbs., 172.00 to 177.00 (174.06) full; 102 head, 4376 tp 447 lbs. 180.00 to 183.25 (182.14); 125 head, 440 to 445 lbs., 188.00 to 189.50 (fancy); 23 head, 405 lbs., 173.00 full; 19 head, 474 lbs., 174.00; 243 head, 507 to 534 lbs., 161.00 to 171.75 (165.87); 323 head, 509 to 522 lbs., 174.25 to 175.75 (174.97) fancy; 25 head, 500 to 521 lbs., 155.00 to 161.00 (158.71); 211 head, 569 to 590 lbs., 158.50 to 163.50 (161.49); 54 head, 574 to 596 lbs., 152.00 full; 15 head, 619 lbs., 160.50 unweaned; 182 head, 657 to 692 lbs., 156.50 to 159.50 (157.91) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 483 lbs., 155.50 full; 5 head, 635 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 6 head, 758 lbs. 142.00 full.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 341 lbs., 164.00 full; 41 head, 361 to 397 lbs., 161.00 (161.90); 45 head, 361 lbs., 175.00 fancy; 29 head, 386 lbs., 153.00 full; 124 head, 408 to 434 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (162.71); 14 head, 432 lbs., 151.00 full; 90 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (146.59); 9 head, 491 lbs., 140.00 full; 98 head, 503 to 531 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.64); 10 head, 506 lbs., 145.00 full; 134 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 141.50 to 146.00 (144.57); 26 head, 612 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 33 head, 771 lbs., 146.25; 8 head, 820 lbs., 139.50 full; 21 head, 900 to 940 lbs., 141.00 to 142.75 (141.94); 15 head, 961 lbs., 139.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 438 to 441 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (146.09); 14 head, 544 to 545 lbs., 138.00 full.
