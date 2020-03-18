Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,212 head of feeder cattle selling on March 14 compared to 4,270 head on March 7, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 500 to 600 pounds were selling $1 to $4 lower and steers weighing 600 to 700 pounds were selling $7 to $10 lower and the heifers weighing under 700 pounds were selling $4 to $8 lower. The demand was moderate to active from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The consignment sheet was shorter than expected due to a winter storm moving through the trade area over night and Saturday. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers and 36% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 34%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 364 to 381 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (181.79); 5 head, 44 lbs., 171.00; 14 head, 434 lbs., 182.00 thin fleshed; 48 head, 465 to 470 lbs., 170.00 to 167.00 (164.82); 8 head, 471 lbs., thin fleshed; 485 head, 528 to 536 lbs., 173.50 to 179.00 (175.14); 222 head, 558 to 593 lbs., 174.00 to 177.0 (165.48); 57 head, 572 to 581 lbs., 152.00 to 157.00 (155.58) fleshy; 22 head, 553 lbs., 179.00 thin fleshed; 57 head, 637 to 643 lbs., 145.00 to 146.50 (145.82); 277 head, 603 lbs., 174.00 thin fleshed; 40 head, 650 to 668 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (144.72); 24 head, 750 lbs., 140.50; 61 head, 801 lbs., 123.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 378 lbs., 169.00; 11 head, 386 lbs., 158.00 full; 14 head, 441 lbs., 157.00; 94 head, 450 to 469 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (152.96); 27 head, 515 to 546 lbs., 141.00 to 147.50 (143.80); 225 head, 569 to 596 lbs., 131.50 to 136.50 (135.18); 100 head, 550 to 557 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.34) thin fleshed; 36 head, 603 to 623 lbs., 131.00 to 135.25 (133.19); 69 head,, 653 to 696 lbs., 125.75 to 131.50 (130.71); 74 head, 721 lbs., 121.75; 40 head, 722 lbs., 125.00 replacement; 53 head, 766 lbs., 135.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 7 head, 289 lbs., 600.00; 8 head, 339 lbs., 625.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 507 lbs., 131.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.