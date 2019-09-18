Erickson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,914 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 14, compared to 2,497 head on Aug. 24 and 1,605 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to three weeks ago, the 800- to 900-pound steers were fully steady and those weighing over 900 pounds selling $3 to $4 lower. Most lots of heifers were selling $1 to $3 lower, except those at 780 pounds and 900 pounds that were steady to $2 higher. The demand was moderate for the light run of fall calves. There was moderate to good demand for the heavy supply of yearlings. Most yearlings off summer grass were light fleshed with a few lots that displayed medium flesh coming out of background lots. Most of the heifers weighing over 800 pounds were pregged open off several ranches replacement heifers. There was mostly order buyers in attendance with a handful of farmer feeder buyers on the seats. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 445 lbs., 176.00; 20 head, 515 to 518 lbs., 156.00 to 169.00 (162.48); 68 head, 571 to 594 lbs., 167.00; 7 head, 643 lbs., 155.50; 87 head, 652 to 673 lbs., 155.50 to 160.00 (158.45); 5 head, 788 lbs., 148.00; 267 head, 816 lbs., 147.50; 313 head, 865 to 880 lbs., 143.00 to 143.85 (143.82); 180 head, 907 to 939 lbs., 133.25 to 139.50 (137.37); 399 head, 963 lbs., 133.25; 167 head, 1009 lbs., 128.85. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 423 lbs., 167.00; 6 head, 489 lbs., 160.00; 5 head, 585 lbs., 161.00; 11 head, 839 to 842 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 476 lbs., 159.50; 23 head, 503 to 515 lbs., 150.00 to 162.50 (158.30); 82 head, 567 to 589 lbs., 151.50 to 154.50 (151.95); 93 head, 608 to 649 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (147.62); 76 head, 685 to 686 lbs., 139.00 to 145.75 (145.22); 52 head, 701 to 727 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (138.74); 322 head, 765 to 795 lbs., 135.00 to 141.75 (140.20); 156 head, 803 to 847 lbs., 132.00 to 137.50 (134.73); 8 head, 892 lbs., 128.75; 192 head, 911 to 946 lbs., 127.10 to 130.00 (129.57); 21 head, 966 lbs., 127.25; 13 head, 1021 to 1031 lbs., 115.00 to 118.60 (116.39).
