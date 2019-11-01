Ericson Livestock, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,320 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 26, compared to 2,965 head on Oct. 19 and 3,245 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 450 pounds were selling steady to $3 lower and steer calves weighing 450 to 650 pounds were steady to $4 higher. The heifer calves weighing over 350 pounds were steady $4 lower. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 37%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 288 lbs., 190.00; 16 head, 307 to 334 lbs., 183.00 to 186.00 (183.52); 64 head, 361 to 396 lbs., 188.50 to 190.00 (189.00); 44 head, 412 to 441 lbs., 171.50 to 179.50 (173.24); 358 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (171.92); 445 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 160.50 to 168.75 (164.84); 80 head, 524 lbs., 177.00 fancy; 434 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (161.38); 16 head, 631 lbs., 153.00; 251 head, 603 to 644 lbs., 150.00 to 160.50 (157.51) unweaned; 30 head, 689 lbs., 152.50; 25 head, 687 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 73 head, 712 to 725 lbs., 155.00 to 160.75 (159.74); 37 head, 723 lbs., 152.50 unweaned; 117 head, 756 to 776 lbs., 152.50 to 156.00 (155.12); 20 head, 836 lbs., 154.00; 120 head, 851 to 860 lbs., 156.00 to 157.85 (157.62); 120 head, 989 lbs., 141.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 364 lbs., 171.00; 10 head, 408 lbs., 168.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 475 lbs., 155.50; 13 head, 563 to 578 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (151.37); 8 head, 689 lbs., 145.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 33 head, 308 to 310 lbs., 165.00 to 169.00 (168.28); 52 head, 376 to 394 lbs., 155.50 to 161.00 (159.94); 131 head, 407 to 444 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (152.88); 147 head, 464 to 494 lbs., 147.00 to 154.40 (151.53); 296 head, 510 to 538 lbs., 143.75 to 149.00 (146.02); 203 head, 572 to 583 lbs., 140.00 to 145.50 (143.73); 18 head, 551 lbs., 147.50 thin fleshed; 26 head, 603 to 633 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.07); 34 head, 627 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 85 head, 686 lbs., 152.00 thin fleshed; 58 head, 700 to 733 lbs., 141.50 to 149.00 (145.45); 163 head, 731 to 741 lbs., 152.75 to 154.75 (153.70) thin fleshed; 35 head, 700 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 14 head, 794 lbs., 140.00; 78 head, 813 to 836 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (144.53); 10 head, 859 lbs., 138.00; 9 head, 905 to 942 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (137.65); 58 head, 943 lbs., 144.50 fancy; 60 head, 964 lbs., 143.00 fancy; 8 head, 1073 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 513 lbs., 140.00.
