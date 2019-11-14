Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,457 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 9, compared to 2,505 head on Nov. 2 and 3,418 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
In comparison to the previous week the steer and heifer calves weighing 400 to 600 pounds were steady to $4 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 43% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 31%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 362 lbs., 199.00 fancy; 11 head, 392 lbs., 179.50 full; 87 head, 381 to 393 lbs., 185.00 to 188.00 (186.72) unweaned; 60 head, 412 to 435 lbs., 180.00 to 185.50 (183.15) unweaned; 31 head, 480 to 490 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (163.39) full; 99 head, 466 to 467 lbs., 180.00 to 181.50 (181.06) thin fleshed; 232 head, 462 to 490 lbs., 168.00 to 176.00 (173.44) unweaned; 58 head, 536 to 542 lbs., 160.00 to 161.50 (160.95) full; 367 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 167.00 to 171.00 (169.95) unweaned; 8 head, 588 lbs., 148.00 fleshy; 169 head, 571 to 583 lbs., 155.00 to 160.25 (157.81) unweaned; 36 head, 603 lbs., 159.00; 39 head, 613 to 636 lbs., 146.00 to 148.50 (146.56) fleshy; 90 head, 613 lbs., 160.75 unweaned; 17 head, 669 lbs., 160.50; 7 head, 666 lbs., 153.00 full; 49 head, 650 to 682 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (148.54) unweaned; 7 head, 700 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 74 head, 764 lbs., 158.00; 74 head, 847 lbs., 159.25; 75 head, 819 lbs., 148.25 fleshy; 39 head, 860 lbs., 158.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 376 lbs., 153.00 unweaned; 13 head, 519 lbs., 155.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 323 lbs., 157.00 full; 7 head, 340 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 7 head, 353 lbs., 158.00 full; 6 head, 368 lbs., 170.50 thin fleshed; 71 head, 368 to 392 lbs., 158.00 to 165.00 (160.66) unweaned; 66 head, 421 to 423 lbs., 170.00 to 171.00 (170.39) thin fleshed; 126 head, 409 to 443 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (163.26) unweaned; 51 head, 477 to 494 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (154.18) full; 188 head, 462 to 481 lbs., 161.00 to 166.00 (163.71) unweaned; 29 head, 512 lbs., 150.00; 66 head, 503 lbs., 164.50 thin fleshed; 165 head, 502 to 532 lbs., 149.50 to 155.00 (151.72) unweaned; 25 head, 557 to 579 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.62) unweaned; 26 head, 642 to 648 lbs., 144.50 to 146.00 (145.43); 36 head, 617 to 634 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.19) thin fleshed; 54 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.37) unweaned; 5 head, 668 lbs., 141.50; 39 head, 701 to 732 lbs., 150.00 to 153.75 (152.08); 91 head, 700 to 727 lbs., 142.00 to 142.50 (142.15) fleshy; 13 head, 791 lbs., 151.50; 81 head, 835 lbs., 157.00 fancy; 61 head, 828 lbs., 144.00 fleshy; 18 head, 967 lbs., 144.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 439 lbs., 146.00 unweaned.
