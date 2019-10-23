Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,965 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 19, compared to 3,442 head on Oct. 12 and 3,285 head a year ago, according to the USDA- Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady to $3 higher except for 400- to 450-pound heifers were selling 10.00 lower. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers and 47% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 289 lbs., 211.00; 44 head, 356 to 392 lbs., 189.00 to 194.00 (191.21); 28 head, 423 lbs., 177.00; 57 head, 433 lbs., 187.00 value added; 301 head, 461 to 494 lbs., 162.00 to 173.00 (168.91); 5 head, 475 lbs., 159.00 fleshy; 350 head, 504 to 532 lbs., 157.50 to 168.75 (165.43); 5 head, 543 lbs., 154.00 fleshy; 165 head, 550 to 569 lbs., 155.00 to 159.00 (158.16); 31 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (151.45) fleshy; 15 head, 605 lbs., 153.00; 75 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (151.31) unweaned; 203 head, 611 lbs., 162.00 value added; 42 head, 659 lbs., 155.25 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 62 head, 350 to 389 lbs., 173.50 to 183.00 (177.97); 11 head, 657 lbs., 146.00 thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 418 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 295 lbs., 177.00; 13 head, 326 to 331 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (161.24); 89 heasd, 364 to 393 lbs., 161.00 to 168.00 (164.96); 87 head, 404 to 436 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.77); 75 head, 413 lbs., 179.00 value added; 198 head, 452 to 484 lbs., 147.50 to 156.00 (153.86); 358 head, 501 to 538 lbs., 147.50 to 153.00 (150.40); 70 head, 513 to 541 lbs., 138.50 to 143.50 (140.39) fleshy; 180 head, 579 lbs., 147.75; 22 head, 553 to 586 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (139.01) fleshy; 74 head, 605 to 611 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.52) unweaned; 35 head, 929 lbs., 142.25 thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 320 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 376 lbs., 142.50.
