Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, received receipts of 4,270 head of feeder cattle selling on March 7, compared to 4,310 head on Feb. 29, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 500 pounds were steady to $4 higher and steers weighing over 500 pounds were steady to $2 lower and the heifers were selling $1 to $3 lower. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 50% steers and 50% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 50 head, 374 lbs., 220.00 thin fleshed; 56 head, 415 to 424 lbs. 203.00 to 206.00 (203.32); 45 head, 464 to 466 lbs., 191.00 to 198.00 (195.50); 50 head, 464 to 498 lbs., 201.75 to 204.00 (202.02) thin fleshed; 16 head, 529 lbs., 178.50; 24 head, 514 ls.,196.50 thin fleshed; 55 head, 560 to 592 lbs., 167.00 to 174.50 (170.00); 376 head, 551 to 585 lbs., 184.00 to 187.25 (186.49) fancy; 21 head, 593 lbs., 157.00 fleshy; 45 head, 568 to 572 lbs., 180.00 to 180.50 (180.40) thin fleshed; 60 head, 636 to 645 lbs., 162.50 to 165.50 (163.84); 8 head, 601 lbs., 154.00 fleshy; 93 head, 611 to 619 lbs., 168.50 to 173.00 (171.20) thin fleshed; 281 head, 656 to 691 lbs., 150.00 to 158.50 (152.93); 21 head, 721 lbs., 144.00; 44 head, 772 to 780 lbs., 132.00 to 136.75 (135.36); 56 head, 860 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head 456 lbs., 172.00 thin fleshed; 26 head, 512 lbs., 161.00; 8 head, 591 lbs., 147.00; 24 head, 935 to 943 lbs., 118.50 to 122.00 (120.69).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 78 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 160.50 to 166.50 (161.94); 182 head, 422 to 437 lbs., 186.00 to 186.50 (186.32) fancy; 51 head, 461 to 479 lbs., 161.00 to 166.50 (162.60); 23 head, 469 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 61 head, 514 to 519 lbs., 153.00 to 159.50 (154.75); 327 head, 509 to 517 lbs., 172.56 to 174.25 (173.65) fancy; 39 head, 538 to 542 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (148.93) fleshy; 68 head, 506 to 525 lbs., 162.50 to 164.50 (164.30) thin fleshed; 117 head, 557 to 597 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.53); 101 head, 590 lbs., 158.25 fancy; 6 head, 578 lbs., 133.50 fleshy; 169 head, 613 to 642 lbs., 135.00 to 142.25 (139.67); 99 head, 604 lbs., 155.00 fancy; 99 head, 653 to 688 lbs., 137.00 to 138.50 (137.35); 40 head, 700 lbs., 141.00 replacement; 106 head, 759 to 774 lbs., 123.00 to 128.75 (127.18); 23 head, 758 lbs., 130.00 replacement; 68 head, 836 lbs., 123.00; 110 head, 855 lbs., 125.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 421 lbs., 152.00; 25 head, 465 to 482 lbs., 151.00 to 154.50 (152.32); 10 head, 852 lbs., 115.00.
